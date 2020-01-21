26.8 F
Beckley
Tuesday, January 21, 2020 3:51pm

Lebanon government to be announced on Tuesday: sources, media

By WWNR
NewsWorld News


Designated Prime Minister Hassan Diab meets with Lebanon’s President Michel Aoun at the presidential palace in Baabda, Lebanon Janaury 21, 2020. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir

BEIRUT (Reuters) – Lebanon’s new government will be announced on Tuesday, political sources and local media said, after the powerful Shi’ite Hezbollah group and its allies clinched an agreement on a cabinet that must tackle a deep economic crisis.

Two senior political sources told Reuters the cabinet would be made up of 20 ministers with economist Ghazi Wazni as finance minister. In a Twitter post earlier on Tuesday, caretaker Finance Minister Ali Hassan Khalil of the Hezbollah-allied Amal Movement said a new government was “hours away”.

Heavily indebted Lebanon has been without effective government since Saad al-Hariri resigned as premier in October due to protests against state corruption and waste – the root causes of the country’s worst financial and economic crisis since its 1975-90 civil war.

The issue has become more pressing since hundreds of people were injured in clashes between protesters and security forces at the weekend. Ordinary Lebanese have been hit hard by banks’ restrictions on access to cash, a slump in the Lebanese pound, job losses and inflation.

Two senior political sources earlier told Reuters all issues that had delayed a government deal had been resolved.

The heavily armed Hezbollah and its political allies had been unable to agree the make-up of the cabinet since designating former education minister Hassan Diab as premier more than a month ago.

Diab was headed to the presidential palace on Tuesday and Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri was set to follow, political sources and local media said.

The government is expected to be comprised of specialists rather than politicians – a demand of protesters – but political parties have sought to put forward the names of the specialists themselves in order to maintain cabinet influence.

Reporting by Laila Bassam, Ellen Francis and Tom Perry; Writing by Ghaida Ghantous; Editing by Mark Heinrich

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.



Source link

Recent Articles

Ski patrol member dies after found unconscious, third death over weekend in Lake Tahoe area

News WWNR -
0
An employee of a ski resort on the California-Nevada border died Saturday after he was found unconscious, becoming the third person to die...
Read more

Lebanon government to be announced on Tuesday: sources, media

News WWNR -
0
Designated Prime Minister Hassan Diab meets with Lebanon's President Michel Aoun at the presidential palace in Baabda, Lebanon Janaury 21, 2020. REUTERS/Mohamed AzakirBEIRUT...
Read more

Trump Senate impeachment live blog: Lawmakers debate ground rules

News WWNR -
0
Senators on Tuesday are debating the ground rules for President Trump's Senate impeachment trial. Source link
Read more

Sources — Boston’s Dustin Pedroia has serious setback in recovery

News WWNR -
0
Dustin Pedroia's lengthy comeback attempt endured another roadblock, as the Boston Red Sox second baseman suffered a significant setback with his left knee,...
Read more

White House lawyer in Trump trial is both defender and key witness to events

News WWNR -
0
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - When White House counsel Pat Cipollone argues President Donald Trump’s case in a Senate trial this week, he will also...
Read more

Related Stories

News

Ski patrol member dies after found unconscious, third death over weekend in Lake Tahoe area

WWNR -
0
An employee of a ski resort on the California-Nevada border died Saturday after he was found unconscious, becoming the third person to die...
Read more
News

Trump Senate impeachment live blog: Lawmakers debate ground rules

WWNR -
0
Senators on Tuesday are debating the ground rules for President Trump's Senate impeachment trial. Source link
Read more
News

Sources — Boston’s Dustin Pedroia has serious setback in recovery

WWNR -
0
Dustin Pedroia's lengthy comeback attempt endured another roadblock, as the Boston Red Sox second baseman suffered a significant setback with his left knee,...
Read more
News

White House lawyer in Trump trial is both defender and key witness to events

WWNR -
0
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - When White House counsel Pat Cipollone argues President Donald Trump’s case in a Senate trial this week, he will also...
Read more
News

Geoff Shepard: Pelosi’s Watergate-era impeachment counsel – disbarred but happy to offer advice

WWNR -
0
If you were wondering why Nancy Pelosi’s impeachment strategy feels like political malpractice, we now can understand why: she’s heeding advice from Watergate-era convicted...
Read more
News

Trump addresses World Economic Forum in Davos, touts trade deals, US economy

WWNR -
0
President Trump on Tuesday addressed the global business community in Davos while his adversaries back home prepared for his impeachment trial.Trump praised his own policies...
Read more

© WWNR Radio. © Southern Communications |
Website By Cucumber and Company | Sitemap