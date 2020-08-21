69.6 F
Beckley
Friday, August 21, 2020 9:33pm

LeBron James calls out political ad campaign for misconstruing tweet

By WWNR
NewsSports



LeBron James fired back at a digital ad campaign for misconstruing one of his tweets about voter suppression, writing on Twitter Friday: “Nobody should be able to use my name (or anyone else name) to lie and deceive about the election.”

James was addressing a story in the Washington Post about a website called Protect My Vote which, according to the report, has been circulating ads on Facebook that paint mail-in voting as unreliable.

One of the Facebook posts features a June tweet from James where he called polling closures in Kentucky a sign of “SYSTEMATIC RACISM and OPPRESSION.” The Facebook post misconstrues the tweet, suggesting that James was linking the closures to the expansion of mail-in voting ahead of this year’s general election.

Longtime advisor to James, Adam Mendelsohn, told the Post that the ads were “shameless” and “reprehensible,” saying lawyers were examining the matter. James also wrote on Twitter Friday that they’re “Not sure what we can do legally but definitely trying to figure it out!”

James has been vocal about the issue of voter suppression. In June he helped launch a nonprofit organization called More Than a Vote, which seeks to both energize Black voters and expose voter suppression tactics, such as misinformation spread through social media.





Source link

Recent Articles

Video appears to show MAGA hat taken from 7-year-old Trump supporter outside Biden acceptance speech

News WWNR -
0
A woman claims in a video being circulated on social media that two women stole a Make America Great Again hat from her Trump-supporting 7-year-old...
Read more

Can Lori Loughlin make a career comeback after serving prison sentence? Experts weigh in

News WWNR -
0
Lori Loughlin was sentenced to two months in prison on Friday after pleading guilty for her role in the college admissions scandal.The "Full...
Read more

House Ethics Committee admonishes Rep. Matt Gaetz for tweet on Michael Cohen’s ‘girlfriends’

News WWNR -
0
The House Ethics Committee admonished Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., for a 2019 tweet against Michael Cohen that suggested the former attorney to President Trump was unfaithful...
Read more

LeBron James calls out political ad campaign for misconstruing tweet

News WWNR -
0
LeBron James fired back at a digital ad campaign for misconstruing one of his tweets about voter suppression, writing on Twitter Friday: "Nobody...
Read more

Historian, MSNBC contributor Jon Meacham endorses Biden, slams Trump in DNC speech

News WWNR -
0
MSNBC contributor Jon Meacham tore into President Trump on Thursday night with a Democratic National Convention speech in which the presidential historian endorsed Joe Biden.“To record history doesn’t mean you are...
Read more

Related Stories

News

Video appears to show MAGA hat taken from 7-year-old Trump supporter outside Biden acceptance speech

WWNR -
0
A woman claims in a video being circulated on social media that two women stole a Make America Great Again hat from her Trump-supporting 7-year-old...
Read more
News

Can Lori Loughlin make a career comeback after serving prison sentence? Experts weigh in

WWNR -
0
Lori Loughlin was sentenced to two months in prison on Friday after pleading guilty for her role in the college admissions scandal.The "Full...
Read more
News

House Ethics Committee admonishes Rep. Matt Gaetz for tweet on Michael Cohen’s ‘girlfriends’

WWNR -
0
The House Ethics Committee admonished Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., for a 2019 tweet against Michael Cohen that suggested the former attorney to President Trump was unfaithful...
Read more
News

Historian, MSNBC contributor Jon Meacham endorses Biden, slams Trump in DNC speech

WWNR -
0
MSNBC contributor Jon Meacham tore into President Trump on Thursday night with a Democratic National Convention speech in which the presidential historian endorsed Joe Biden.“To record history doesn’t mean you are...
Read more
News

Louis DeJoy: What to know about the postmaster general

WWNR -
0
Postmaster General Louis DeJoy testified before the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee Friday, aiming to reassure Democrats and Americans who are concerned that...
Read more
News

Dems slam postmaster general in Senate hearing: ‘Undermined one of our nation’s most trusted institutions’

WWNR -
0
Sen. Gary Peters tore into Postmaster General Louis DeJoy in a Senate hearing on Friday morning as controversy continues to swirl over mail-in...
Read more

© WWNR Radio. © Southern Communications |
Website By Cucumber and Company | Sitemap