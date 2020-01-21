LeBron James disappointed after ‘disrespectful’ move, as fan throws debris at Bronny James in defeat

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. — Sierra Canyon’s game on Monday at the Hoophall Classic was briefly stopped after someone in the crowd threw a piece of debris in the direction of LeBron James Jr.

It’s unclear what was thrown, whether it was food or a piece of trash, but it hit James as he was waiting to inbound the ball from the sideline. The referee immediately stopped the game and summoned a nearby police officer. Play then resumed.

LeBron James, who attended Monday’s game before his Los Angeles Lakers met the Celtics in Boston, responded on Twitter after the clip went viral.

Hating has no age limit! 🤦🏾‍♂️. #JamesGang is build for it and well equipped. As we proceed 👑 https://t.co/6OzvGTxDEW — LeBron James (@KingJames) January 20, 2020

In his postgame availability after the Lakers lost to the Celtics, 139-107, LeBron James took it a step further.

“I didn’t see it or hear it actually. While I was on the opposite side of the floor, I did see the referee stop the game or stop the inbound, and the cop came up there,” he said. “I didn’t even know what happened until the video evidence showed me when I got here. It’s just disrespectful, and it was a little kid too. I don’t know how old that little kid was, so I don’t know if he learned that on his own, or if he learned it at home. Whatever the case may be, it’s disrespectful. I wonder how old that kid is, if he is the age around Bronny’s age or Bryce’s age. I’d like to see them try that while they’re paying attention.”

The officer asked members of the crowd to help identify the offender but didn’t receive much cooperation. The officer later told ESPN they couldn’t figure out who threw the debris. At the next stoppage in play, a referee came over to the officer and asked him to keep an extra set of eyes on that section of the crowd. No further incidents happened.

No. 14 Sierra Canyon (California) suffered its third loss of the season, falling to No. 13 Paul VI (Virginia) 70-62. James came off the bench and played 13 minutes.

Since James enrolled at Sierra Canyon, the Trailblazers have been the most popular show in high school basketball. Led by five-star Kentucky signee B.J. Boston and uncommitted top-five senior Ziaire Williams, the team has routinely played in sold-out arenas. The Trailblazers’ Thanksgiving Hoopfest game had to be moved to American Airlines Arena in Dallas, and they played in front of 17,000 people against Minnehaha Academy at the Target Center in Minneapolis. Both games this weekend at the Hoophall Classic attracted standing-room-only crowds.

James, a freshman, didn’t speak after the game, but his teammates addressed the attention he receives.

“He never lets anybody faze him. You’d be surprised all the stuff he has to go through,” Williams said. “It’s not fair, you know. He doesn’t let it faze him at all. Really, I learned that from him. Honestly, he teaches me about that stuff, and he’s younger than me.”

“He’s good with it,” Boston said. “He just comes in every day, ready to work, get better every day. Not worried about the outside and just plays his game.”

LeBron James concurred with his son’s teammates.

“He’s cool, calm, he’s better than his mom and dad. Let’s just say that. He is, he’s better than his mom and dad for some of the things he lets off his shoulder. I guess he’s taken some from me too because I let a lot of s— go too,” he said. “He’s a great kid. Most importantly, he loves being around his teammates, being a great kid, being a model citizen in the community, and playing the game he loves to play. And being a big brother to his brother and sister, but that s— earlier made me mad when I saw that, it was just disrespectful.”

All that said, and even in a losing day for his Lakers, LeBron James was thrilled to be able to see his son play.

“That was truly a blessing,” he said. “I didn’t mind going to down to Springfield to check the game out, the bad thing about today is that I took two L’s. The James gang took two L’s today, but there are always better days.”

ESPN’s Dave McMenamin and Joon Lee contributed to this report.