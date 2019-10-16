50.6 F
Beckley
Wednesday, October 16, 2019 3:23pm

Lee Ann Walker adds 58 penalty strokes to score at Senior LPGA Championship

By WWNR
NewsSports



The rules have changed since the last time Lee Ann Walker competed in an LPGA-sanctioned event. She found out the hard way.

Walker shot rounds of 85 and 74 at the Senior LPGA Championship.

That was before she had to add 42 penalty shots to her opening round in French Lick, Indiana, and 16 more to the second round, giving her scores of 127 and 90.

Walker says she wasn’t aware that caddies no longer can stand behind players as they putt unless a player starts the stance over. She didn’t realize it until midway through her second round Tuesday, and then she had to add a two-shot penalty for every time it happened.

It goes in the books as a 127 in the first round — with a birdie on her last hole.



Source link

Recent Articles

Lee Ann Walker adds 58 penalty strokes to score at Senior LPGA Championship

News WWNR -
0
The rules have changed since the last time Lee Ann Walker competed in an LPGA-sanctioned event. She found out the hard way.Walker shot...
Read more

Dan Hoffman: There’s a ‘distinction’ between endless war and ‘ongoing presence’ to fight ISIS in Syria

News WWNR -
0
Negotiations with Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan will likely not result in a positive outcome, former CIA Station Chief and Fox News contributor Dan Hoffman predicted...
Read more

Ryan Fitzpatrick returning as Dolphins starting quarterback

News WWNR -
0
11:30 AM ETESPN FacebookTwitterFacebook MessengerPinterestEmailprintThe Miami Dolphins will start Ryan Fitzpatrick at quarterback against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, coach Brian Flores announced...
Read more

Pelosi strategy questioned after refusing authorization vote on impeachment inquiry

News WWNR -
0
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s announcement that she has no plans to hold a vote to formally approve an impeachment inquiry of President Trump...
Read more

Senior night – WVU Tech vs Carlow University

Golden Bear Athletics WWNR -
0
Last home game of the regular season! Come show support for the senior Golden Bears as we celebrate them and their successes. There will...
Read more

Related Stories

News

Dan Hoffman: There’s a ‘distinction’ between endless war and ‘ongoing presence’ to fight ISIS in Syria

WWNR -
0
Negotiations with Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan will likely not result in a positive outcome, former CIA Station Chief and Fox News contributor Dan Hoffman predicted...
Read more
News

Ryan Fitzpatrick returning as Dolphins starting quarterback

WWNR -
0
11:30 AM ETESPN FacebookTwitterFacebook MessengerPinterestEmailprintThe Miami Dolphins will start Ryan Fitzpatrick at quarterback against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, coach Brian Flores announced...
Read more
News

Pelosi strategy questioned after refusing authorization vote on impeachment inquiry

WWNR -
0
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s announcement that she has no plans to hold a vote to formally approve an impeachment inquiry of President Trump...
Read more
Golden Bear Athletics

Senior night – WVU Tech vs Carlow University

WWNR -
0
Last home game of the regular season! Come show support for the senior Golden Bears as we celebrate them and their successes. There will...
Read more
News

Raiders LT Trent Brown accused of domestic violence

WWNR -
0
Oakland Raiders offensive tackle Trent Brown has been accused of multiple acts of domestic violence against his girlfriend as part of a civil...
Read more
News

Tomi Lahren: AOC should worry about her own reelection, not endorsing Bernie

WWNR -
0
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez should be worried about her own reelection chances instead of helping Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., on the presidential campaign trail,...
Read more

Stay on op - Ge the daily news in your inbox

© WWNR Radio. © Southern Communications |
Website By Cucumber and Company | Sitemap