Legislature Convenes Special Session, Senate Quickly Passes Bills

Charleston, WV – The Senate convened the First Special Session of 2022, quickly suspending the constitutional rules and passing all six bills on the Governor’s Special Session Call.

The call describes a “policy to provide certain tax incentives, based upon certain investment and employment thresholds, to promote development and expansion of new labor and capital intensive heavy industry in this State.”

The main tax incentive bill, Senate Bill 1001, dubbed the West Virginia Industrial Advancement Act, was passed 30-1 in the Senate.

The five other items on the passed this morning are supplemental appropriations bills, mainly account transfers of stimulus or federal Covid-19 relief money to state agencies, with one sending money to the state Department of Economic Development. These bills now head to the House of Delegates for consideration.

The House met briefly to introduce bills, and have a Finance meeting scheduled for 2 p.m. in the House Chamber to consider the legislation.

The House reconvened at 6 p.m. Senate messages were received and the rules were suspended to read each bill a first time. Committee reports were received and each bill reported from the Finance Committee were read a first time.