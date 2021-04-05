Legistlative Summit regarding tax plan

Gov Justice is scheduled to host summit with legislators on plan to repeal state income tax Monday 4/5 at 4:00 p.m.

This event is not open to the public. Attendance will be limited to only members of the media and invited summit participants.

Attendees will be asked to observe social distancing and will also be asked to wear face coverings at all times.

All West Virginians are encouraged to watch the live stream of the summit at the following links:

YouTube: https://youtu.be/YKlWZ_M17DA

Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/WVGovernor

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/wvgovernor