Levin: Democrats sought to win 2020 election by ‘hook or by crook’ with help of ‘non-legislature officers’

Democrats used “non-legislature officers” in states with GOP legislatures to improperly change election laws and procedures, Mark Levin alleged on “Hannity” Tuesday night.

“In … Pennsylvania, which has [a] Democrat governor, Democrat secretary of state, Democrat majorities of justices on the state Supreme Court,” explained the “Life, Liberty & Levin” host, “they used all of these non-legislature officers to change the laws in Pennsylvania to assist the Democrats. So the legislature was cut out.”

In Georgia, Levin continued, Democrats “went after the signature requirement. They watered it down to the point where it really doesn’t work anymore.”

Levin blasted Georgia Republican Gov. Brian Kemp and Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger as “weak” and claimed they “capitulated” by entering a consent decree with former Democratic gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams that “violated the Constitution.”

“The Michigan secretary of state issued seven million ballots,” Levin continued. “The problem is, under Michigan law, you have to request a ballot. You need some identity requirements.”

The syndicated radio host also alleged that similar events took place in Milwaukee, Madison, and other heavilyy Democratic parts of Wisconsin.

Levin said that the Founding Fathers specifically rejected the direct election of the president as well as the idea that governors or the judiciary would be involved in the process of selecting electors.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“Yet in all four of those states, the executive and the judiciary had more impact and more input into the election laws leading up to this election than the state legislatures did,” he concluded. “They were utterly cut out. So here we have a problem. We have a constitutional crisis that nobody wants to talk about.

“You had unconstitutional elections, if you follow the Constitution, unconstitutional elections as a result of what the Democrats did, circumventing the state legislatures.”