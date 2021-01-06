30.4 F
Beckley
Wednesday, January 6, 2021 12:44am

Levin: Democrats sought to win 2020 election by ‘hook or by crook’ with help of ‘non-legislature officers’

By WWNR
NewsPolitics



Democrats used “non-legislature officers” in states with GOP legislatures to improperly change election laws and procedures, Mark Levin alleged on “Hannity” Tuesday night. 

“In … Pennsylvania, which has [a] Democrat governor, Democrat secretary of state, Democrat majorities of justices on the state Supreme Court,” explained the “Life, Liberty & Levin” host, “they used all of these non-legislature officers to change the laws in Pennsylvania to assist the Democrats. So the legislature was cut out.”

In Georgia, Levin continued, Democrats “went after the signature requirement. They watered it down to the point where it really doesn’t work anymore.”

Levin blasted Georgia Republican Gov. Brian Kemp and Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger as “weak” and claimed they “capitulated” by entering a consent decree with former Democratic gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams that “violated the Constitution.”

“The Michigan secretary of state issued seven million ballots,” Levin continued. “The problem is, under Michigan law, you have to request a ballot. You need some identity requirements.”

The syndicated radio host also alleged that similar events took place in Milwaukee, Madison, and other heavilyy Democratic parts of Wisconsin.

Levin said that the Founding Fathers specifically rejected the direct election of the president as well as the idea that governors or the judiciary would be involved in the process of selecting electors.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“Yet in all four of those states, the executive and the judiciary had more impact and more input into the election laws leading up to this election than the state legislatures did,” he concluded. “They were utterly cut out. So here we have a problem. We have a constitutional crisis that nobody wants to talk about.

“You had unconstitutional elections, if you follow the Constitution, unconstitutional elections as a result of what the Democrats did, circumventing the state legislatures.”



Source link

Recent Articles

Levin: Democrats sought to win 2020 election by ‘hook or by crook’ with help of ‘non-legislature officers’

News WWNR -
0
Democrats used "non-legislature officers" in states with GOP legislatures to improperly change election laws and procedures, Mark Levin alleged on "Hannity" Tuesday night. "In ......
Read more

Audio threat to fly plane into US Capitol for death of Iranian general sent to NY air-traffic controllers

News WWNR -
0
National security officials said authorities have been briefed about a threat sent Tuesday to air-traffic controllers in New York that a plane will...
Read more

Gutfeld on CNN tearing into Trump supporters

News WWNR -
0
On Monday on CNN — the psychic network — Don Lemon said this about Trump supporters:"Stop saying that we must respect Trump supporters...
Read more

Milan’s Ibrahimovic, Donnarumma and Calhanoglu are nearing free agency. What should the Italian giants do?

News WWNR -
0
AC Milan take on Juventus on Wednesday -- 2:30 p.m. ET, stream live on ESPN2 -- from their perch at the...
Read more

NY assemblyman-elect says Cuomo wanted the responsibility, so blame rests with him

News WWNR -
0
A day before New York Assemblyman-elect Mike Lawler takes office, the Republican is already taking aim at Gov. Andrew Cuomo for his response...
Read more

Related Stories

News

Audio threat to fly plane into US Capitol for death of Iranian general sent to NY air-traffic controllers

WWNR -
0
National security officials said authorities have been briefed about a threat sent Tuesday to air-traffic controllers in New York that a plane will...
Read more
News

Gutfeld on CNN tearing into Trump supporters

WWNR -
0
On Monday on CNN — the psychic network — Don Lemon said this about Trump supporters:"Stop saying that we must respect Trump supporters...
Read more
News

Milan’s Ibrahimovic, Donnarumma and Calhanoglu are nearing free agency. What should the Italian giants do?

WWNR -
0
AC Milan take on Juventus on Wednesday -- 2:30 p.m. ET, stream live on ESPN2 -- from their perch at the...
Read more
News

NY assemblyman-elect says Cuomo wanted the responsibility, so blame rests with him

WWNR -
0
A day before New York Assemblyman-elect Mike Lawler takes office, the Republican is already taking aim at Gov. Andrew Cuomo for his response...
Read more
News

Massachusetts veteran returns sword he stole from statue 40 years ago

WWNR -
0
WESTFIELD, Mass. – A veteran returned a sword he stole from a statue of a Revolutionary War general 40 years ago, telling the...
Read more
News

Epstein’s final cellmate questioned by AG Barr after apparent suicide: report

WWNR -
0
The last inmate to occupy a cell with Jeffrey Epstein was personally questioned by U.S. Attorney General William Barr shortly after the disgraced financier’s...
Read more

© WWNR Radio. © Southern Communications |
Website By Cucumber and Company | Sitemap