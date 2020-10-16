63.4 F
Levin rips ‘Biden mob family,’ says purported emails to Hunter from Burisma brass ‘sound like a valentine’

By WWNR
Life, Liberty & Levin” host Mark Levin ripped the Biden family as a “mob” and Joe Biden as a “liar” in a fiery segment on “Hannity” Thursday night.

Reading an email purportedly sent to the former vice president’s son Hunter from a Burisma executive, Levin told host Sean Hannity the message “almost sounds like a valentine.”

“‘Dear Hunter, thank you for inviting me to D.C. and giving an opportunity to meet your father and spend some time together,'” Levin read. “Sounds like a girlfriend, doesn’t it? … ‘It’s really an honor and a pleasure. ‘But it wasn’t a girlfriend. It was the number two executive at Burisma.”

Levin added: “I want to get into this corrupt family, the Biden mob family; the patriarch Joe Biden, who doesn’t know anything that’s going on. Everything is going on around him. All kinds of countries involved, all kinds of businesses. Millions and millions of dollars coming into his family, but Joe doesn’t know anything. Does anybody believe it?”

TUCKER CARLSON: NEW EMAILS REVEAL EXACTLY WHT BURISMA WANTED FROM JOE BIDEN

The syndicated radio show host then riffed that Joe Biden wants the public to believe he was sidetracked in Washington “screwing up the Swine Flu and the economy” too much to focus on his son’s daily life.

“He doesn’t have time for his son,” Levin said. “He doesn’t ask his son, ‘Where did you get all this money? What did you do today?’ Not a word apparently …”

“Joe Biden is a liar. Joe Biden did know. He knew he met with the guy [Burisma executive Vadym Pozharskiy] and let me tell you what the campaign said,” Levin continued before reading a Politico report: “Biden’s campaign wouldn’t rule out the possibility the former vice president had some kind of informal interaction …’ 

“The first lie they came out with was that he [Pozharskiy wasn’t on the official … schedule.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Levin also strongly dismissed assertions that the emails reported on by the Post are a case of Russian disinformation.

“This [computer shop owner] in Delaware would have to sit on this laptop for three months [and] Hunter Biden doesn’t pick it up while it’s got pictures of Hunter apparently having sex and doing drugs and 40,000 emails,” he said. “The Russians are very good, apparently. They must know this guy’s going to turn it over to the FBI, call Rudy Giuliani’s lawyer and they must know that’s how it’s going to work.

“How stupid is all of this?”



