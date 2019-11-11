46 F
Beckley
Monday, November 11, 2019 10:54am

Liberal author asks 'normal people' to not wear red hats

By WWNR
News

Rebecca Makkai joins the left’s push to shame Trump supporters; reaction and analysis on ‘The Five.’ #TheFive #FoxNews

FOX News operates the FOX News Channel (FNC), FOX Business Network (FBN), FOX News Radio, FOX News Headlines 24/7, FOXNews.com and the direct-to-consumer streaming service, FOX Nation. FOX News also produces FOX News Sunday on FOX Broadcasting Company and FOX News Edge. A top five-cable network, FNC has been the most watched news channel in the country for 17 consecutive years. According to a 2018 Research Intelligencer study by Brand Keys, FOX News ranks as the second most trusted television brand in the country. Additionally, a Suffolk University/USA Today survey states Fox News is the most trusted source for television news or commentary in the country, while a 2017 Gallup/Knight Foundation survey found that among Americans who could name an objective news source, FOX News is the top-cited outlet. FNC is available in nearly 90 million homes and dominates the cable news landscape while routinely notching the top ten programs in the genre.

Subscribe to Fox News! https://bit.ly/2vBUvAS
Watch more Fox News Video: http://video.foxnews.com
Watch Fox News Channel Live: http://www.foxnewsgo.com/

Watch full episodes of your favorite shows
The Five: http://video.foxnews.com/playlist/longform-the-five/
Special Report with Bret Baier: http://video.foxnews.com/playlist/longform-special-report/
The Story with Martha Maccallum: http://video.foxnews.com/playlist/longform-the-story-with-martha-maccallum/
Tucker Carlson Tonight: http://video.foxnews.com/playlist/longform-tucker-carlson-tonight/
Hannity: http://video.foxnews.com/playlist/longform-hannity/
The Ingraham Angle: http://video.foxnews.com/playlist/longform-the-ingraham-angle/
Fox News @ Night: http://video.foxnews.com/playlist/longform-fox-news-night/

Follow Fox News on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FoxNews/
Follow Fox News on Twitter: https://twitter.com/FoxNews/
Follow Fox News on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/foxnews/

source

Recent Articles

Gabbard campaign accuses Clinton of defamation over ‘fabricated’ Russian asset claim, demands retraction

News WWNR -
0
Democratic presidential candidate Rep. Tulsi Gabbard of Hawaii is accusing former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton of defamation over a recent statement that implied Gabbard...
Read more

Alabama’s loss to LSU could mark the end of a college football dynasty

News WWNR -
0
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. -- Watching No. 3 Alabama do its best imitation of Arkansas in the first half Saturday against No. 2 LSU, the...
Read more

Liberal author asks 'normal people' to not wear red hats

News WWNR -
0
Rebecca Makkai joins the left's push to shame Trump supporters; reaction and analysis on 'The Five.' #TheFive #FoxNews FOX News operates the FOX News Channel...
Read more

Income Lab Ideas: Return Of Capital Isn’t Always Bad

Money WWNR -
0
Co-produced by Stanford Chemist. This article was originally published on October 13th, 2019. We recently dived into the benefits of capital gains in...
Read more

Factbox: U.S. diplomats take starring role in Trump impeachment hearings

News WWNR -
0
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. officials who will testify this week at public hearings in the House of Representatives’ impeachment probe into President...
Read more

Related Stories

News

Gabbard campaign accuses Clinton of defamation over ‘fabricated’ Russian asset claim, demands retraction

WWNR -
0
Democratic presidential candidate Rep. Tulsi Gabbard of Hawaii is accusing former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton of defamation over a recent statement that implied Gabbard...
Read more
News

Alabama’s loss to LSU could mark the end of a college football dynasty

WWNR -
0
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. -- Watching No. 3 Alabama do its best imitation of Arkansas in the first half Saturday against No. 2 LSU, the...
Read more
Money

Income Lab Ideas: Return Of Capital Isn’t Always Bad

WWNR -
0
Co-produced by Stanford Chemist. This article was originally published on October 13th, 2019. We recently dived into the benefits of capital gains in...
Read more
News

Factbox: U.S. diplomats take starring role in Trump impeachment hearings

WWNR -
0
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. officials who will testify this week at public hearings in the House of Representatives’ impeachment probe into President...
Read more
News

Bernie Sanders vows to strengthen services for U.S. veterans if elected president

WWNR -
0
FILE PHOTO: Democratic 2020 U.S. presidential candidate Senator Bernie Sanders speaks during a Climate Crisis Summit with Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (not pictured) at...
Read more
News

San Francisco cops respond to 2 homeless men shot with arrows: report

WWNR -
0
Left Behind: America's Homeless CrisisFox News Digital embarked on an ambitious project to chronicle the toll progressive policies have had on the homeless...
Read more

Stay on op - Ge the daily news in your inbox

© WWNR Radio. © Southern Communications |
Website By Cucumber and Company | Sitemap