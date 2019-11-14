Liberal host Cenk Uygur files for congressional run in Katie Hill’s former district

Liberal host Cenk Uygur appears to be jumping in the race to fill the vacant congressional seat left behind by Rep. Katie Hill, D-Calif., following her resignation.

Mediaite first noted that a filing named “Cenk for Congress” appeared in a Federal Election Commission database Wednesday, fueling speculation that Uygur will run in California’s 25th district, which Hill represented until she stepped down following accusations of multiple inappropriate relationships with subordinates. Hill announced her resignation late last month.

Uygur had a simple response to reporters, in a tweet: “no comment.”

Uygur founded the progressive digital network The Young Turks and previously was an MSNBC host.

On Tuesday, Uygur and co-host Ana Kasparian formally endorsed Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., for president, calling for a “revolution” in 2020 instead of “reform.”

“In my opinion, Bernie Sanders’ strategy is going to be quicker, more effective,” Uygur declared. “Bernie Sanders is the one candidate that has clearly said that he is going to be up against that system, entirely.”

George Papadopoulos, a former campaign aide to President Trump, also recently filed paperwork to launch a bid for Hill’s old congressional seat.

Papadopoulos was a key figure in the investigation over ties between Russia and the Trump campaign. The probe began after revelations that Papadopoulos had learned in 2016 from Maltese professor Joseph Mifsud that Russia had “dirt” on presidential candidate Hillary Clinton in the form of thousands of emails. The aide then used that connection to try setting up a meeting between Trump, then a Republican presidential candidate, and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Papadopoulos pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI and cooperated in former Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation. He was sentenced last year to 14 days in prison.

