Liberal magazine columnist would vote for Biden even ‘if he boiled babies and ate them’

A columnist for The Nation shrugged off sexual allegations against Joe Biden in an article published Wednesday, saying the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee would get her vote even “if he boiled babies and ate them.”

Katha Pollitt said Biden isn’t her first choice to occupy the White House but that ousting President Trump is more important.

“I would vote for Joe Biden if he boiled babies and ate them,” she wrote while addressing allegations leveled by Tara Reade, a former Senate staffer who worked for Biden. “He wasn’t my candidate, but taking back the White House is that important.

TARA READE CALLS FOR RELEASE OF BIDEN RECORDS: WHY ARE THEY UNDER SEAL?

“I cannot believe that a rational person can grasp the disaster that is Donald Trump and withhold their support from Biden because of Tara Reade,” she added. “I would say this even if I had no problems with Reade’s account.”

Pollitt then compared Biden to Trump, who has been accused of sexual misconduct by more than 20 women, while questioning Reade’s accusation.

Biden has come under intense scrutiny over Reade’s claims while continuing to deny any wrongdoing. She has said that he cornered her in the Capitol in 1993 and penetrated her with his fingers.

“I take women’s accusations very seriously, but there have always been reasons to be skeptical about this one,” Pollitt wrote. “To believe Reade, you have to believe that Biden put her up against a wall and penetrated her with his fingers on the spur of the moment in a hallway in the Capitol complex, where she says she was looking for him to give him his gym bag.”

Reade has had several associates back her story in part, saying she told them about the alleged incident years ago. Additionally, last month a clip from “Larry King Live” in August 1993 resurfaced in which a woman, who Reade claims is her mother, speaks about problems her daughter had with a prominent senator, saying she has a story to tell but opted not to go to the press out of respect for her former boss.

Several reports have raised questions about inconsistencies and other issues with Reade’s account.

Some Democrats have also come under criticism for questioning Reade’s claims while striking a different tone when Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh was accused of sexual misconduct during his Senate confirmation hearing. Biden has maintained general support from Democrats as a whole.

Pollitt’s article has been criticized in the media, with political pundit Krystal Ball tweeting that it paints Democrats as willing to “abandon all principle and justify literally anything if it will hurt Trump.”

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

“This is deranged. A writer for The Nation says she would vote for Joe Biden even if he ate boiled babies,” she wrote. “This is what many in the Democratic Party have collapsed to in the Trump era. A willingness to abandon all principle and justify literally anything if it will hurt Trump.”