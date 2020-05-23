Liberal professor says Biden interview ‘shows how Democrats take Black votes for granted’

Liberal professor and commentator Marc Lamont Hill had some biting criticism for Democrats on Friday as former Vice President Joe Biden faced backlash for suggesting black voters weren’t authentically black if they supported President Trump.

“Joe Biden’s comments demonstrate how Democrats take Black votes for granted,” tweeted Hill, who hosts BET News. “It’s sad how often Democratic candidates become indignant when asked about an actual Black agenda. His response, whatever his intention, was reflective of a broader and deeper problem.”

JOE BIDEN EXPRESSES REGRET OVER ‘YOU AIN’T BLACK’ COMMENTS: ‘I SHOULDN’T HAVE BEEN SO CAVALIER’

He also called Biden out for previous comments he made about Republicans trying to put black people “back in chains.” For Hill, Biden’s “smug and condescending” interview that day had broader implications for the way black people related to Democrats.

“This Joe Biden interview is precisely why we gotta stop giving White people ‘invitations to the cookout’ or fictive kinship status like ‘uncle.’ We can no longer applaud and reward liberal white people for showing basic decency or, worse, merely hiding their racism.”

BIDEN’S HISTORY OF CONTROVERSIAL RACIAL COMMENTS

Hill’s comments represented just some of the many attacks on Biden’s remarks. “I tell you if you have a problem figuring out whether you’re for me or Trump, then you ain’t black,” Biden said during an epsiode of “The Breakfast Club” on Friday.

The former vice president later expressed regret for his comments, saying that he shouldn’t have been “so cavalier.” He also said that “no one should have to vote for any party, based on their race or religion or background.”

Biden’s comments created a media firestorm, prompting leading political figures to criticize him.

“He truly believes that he, a 77-year-old white man, should dictate how Black people should behave,” Trump senior adviser Katrina Pierson said in a statement.

But Biden surrogate Symone Sanders defended him. “The comments made at the end of the Breakfast Club interview were in jest, but let’s be clear about what the VP was saying: he was making the distinction that he would put his record with the African American community up against Trump’s any day. Period,” she said.

Biden’s record on race came under scrutiny earlier in the campaign season when he defended working with segregationist senators. He also notably described then-Sen. Barack Obama as “the first mainstream African-American who is articulate and bright and clean.”

Fox News’ Paul Steinhauser, Allie Raffa, and Madeleine Rivera contributed to this report.