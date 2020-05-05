47 F
Beckley
Tuesday, May 5, 2020 10:55am

Liberia ministry says two killed in mine collapse, local mayor fears scores more dead

By WWNR
NewsWorld News


MONROVIA (Reuters) – Liberia’s assistant mines minister said two miners had died in a mine collapse in western Liberia early on Tuesday, although a local mayor estimated scores more were likely killed based on the number of people missing.

The collapse happened in a mining hub in Grand Cape Mount County, Assistant Mines Minister Emmanuel Swen told Reuters, adding that the ministry was in the process of gathering information on the incident.

He put the death toll at two. But Edwin Koha, the mayor of the county’s administrative centre, told Reuters around 50 people were missing following the incident. He had earlier told state radio that 60 people had been killed.

Reporting by James Giahyue and Alphonso Toweh; Writing by Alessandra Prentice; Editing by Jon Boyle

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.



Source link

Recent Articles

Nikki Haley: Coronavirus stimulus – help those truly in need, but stop wasting billions on others

News WWNR -
0
Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox.  Sign up here.The United States has overcome every challenge we...
Read more

Liberia ministry says two killed in mine collapse, local mayor fears scores more dead

News WWNR -
0
MONROVIA (Reuters) - Liberia’s assistant mines minister said two miners had died in a mine collapse in western Liberia early on Tuesday, although...
Read more

Biden campaign, in first for presumptive nominee, announces union contract with staffers

News WWNR -
0
In a first for a major party's presumptive presidential nominee, Joe Biden's campaign on Monday announced a collective bargaining agreement with its staffers in a...
Read more

Marshawn Lynch in talks on return with Seahawks, RB says

News WWNR -
0
11:42 PM ETBrady HendersonESPN Free-agent running back Marshawn Lynch said his agent has been in discussions with the Seahawks about a potential return...
Read more

5/5 Morning Briefing

Dennis Prager Lola Rizer -
0
Please send your community announcements to radiocitywv@gmail.com Cases of COVID 19 in West Virginia Updated: 5/5/2020 29 New Reported Cases       630  Reported Cases Recovered...
Read more

Related Stories

News

Nikki Haley: Coronavirus stimulus – help those truly in need, but stop wasting billions on others

WWNR -
0
Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox.  Sign up here.The United States has overcome every challenge we...
Read more
News

Biden campaign, in first for presumptive nominee, announces union contract with staffers

WWNR -
0
In a first for a major party's presumptive presidential nominee, Joe Biden's campaign on Monday announced a collective bargaining agreement with its staffers in a...
Read more
News

Marshawn Lynch in talks on return with Seahawks, RB says

WWNR -
0
11:42 PM ETBrady HendersonESPN Free-agent running back Marshawn Lynch said his agent has been in discussions with the Seahawks about a potential return...
Read more
Dennis Prager

5/5 Morning Briefing

Lola Rizer -
0
Please send your community announcements to radiocitywv@gmail.com Cases of COVID 19 in West Virginia Updated: 5/5/2020 29 New Reported Cases       630  Reported Cases Recovered...
Read more
News

Tom Del Beccaro: Biden’s real reason for wanting his papers kept under wraps in Delaware

WWNR -
0
Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox.  Sign up here.Joe Biden has never been a good presidential...
Read more
News

Watters slams Democrats closing ranks around Biden, says Tara Reade story ‘not over by a mile’

WWNR -
0
"The Five" co-host Jesse Watters scoffed Monday at the idea put forward by prominent Democrats that Joe Biden must be innocent of a sexual assault claim...
Read more

© WWNR Radio. © Southern Communications |
Website By Cucumber and Company | Sitemap