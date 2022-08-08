Life Stories Writing Workshop planned through New River CTC 

Beckley, WV- Learn how to write the story of your life in a three-week creative writing class this fall offered through New River Community and Technical College with author Belinda Anderson.

“Everyone’s life story deserves to be told,” Anderson said. “Write it for yourself, write it for your family, write it for the world.”

The “Life Stories” workshop offers techniques to help writers mine the rich veins of memory and translate their memories into written form using specific narrative elements and tools of the reporter’s trade. The class is designed for both beginners and those already with a writing project underway and will include new material for those who have taken the class previously.

The writing workshop class will meet on Thursdays at 10 a.m. for one hour starting on Sept.15, 2022. Students can attend the class either through an internet conference call connection or by phone (high-speed internet is not required). Class meetings will include lecture, time for questions and participant sharing, and group e-mail follow-up as needed.

Anderson was named a Master Artist by the West Virginia Division of Culture and History. She also is a past winner of the Just Uncommonly Good (JUG) award from West Virginia Writers for her mentoring of other writers. The author of four books is listed on the first literary map of West Virginia, published by Fairmont State University.

Tuition for the class is $75, and registration is required by Aug. 26. Participants will be emailed the conference call number and access codes after registering for the class.

Visit www.newriver.edu/community for information on upcoming classes or register for the course or contact Gloria Kincaid (304-793-6101, gkincaid@newriver.edu).

Learn more about Anderson and her work online at http://www.BelindaAnderson.com.

New River CTC’s Workforce Education Division provides community education classes and employable educational opportunities including noncredit courses, workforce development programs and customized training.

New River Community and Technical College serves nine counties in southeast and south-central West Virginia: Fayette, Greenbrier, Mercer, Monroe, Nicholas, Pocahontas, Raleigh, Summers and Webster. The College offers classes online, in Beaver at the Raleigh County Campus, in Ghent at the Advanced Technology Center, in Hinton at Summers County ARH Hospital, in Lewisburg at the Greenbrier Valley Campus, in Marlinton at One Room University, in Princeton at the Mercer County Campus and in Summersville at the Nicholas County Campus.