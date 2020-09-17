57.3 F
Beckley
Thursday, September 17, 2020 1:28am

Lindsey Graham announces Comey’s ‘day of reckoning’ before Senate, says Mueller ‘declined’

By WWNR
NewsPolitics



Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., announced Wednesday that former FBI Director James Comey has agreed to testify on his own volition before the panel in regard to “Crossfire Hurricane” — the counterintelligence investigation into whether President Trump’s campaign coordinated with Russia to tip the 2016 election.

Graham told “Hannity” that Comey will appear September 30th without necessitating a subpoena:

“The day of reckoning is upon us when it comes to Crossfire Hurricane,” he said.

“I appreciate Mr. Comey coming before the committee and he will be respectfully treated but asked hard questions. We are negotiating with [former Deputy FBI Director Andrew] McCabe; we are hoping to get him without a subpoena — time will tell.”

Graham however expressed dismay that the former special counsel behind the Russia investigation’s published report, ex-FBI chief, Robert Mueller, refused to appear on his own accord.

“Mueller has declined the invitation to the committee to appear to explain his report,” Graham said. “[Mueller] says he doesn’t have enough time.”

Host Sean Hannity asked whether Graham will accept that Mueller declined his invitation, noting recent reporting that Justice Department records showed the special counsel’s team’s cell phones were “wiped” during the Trump probe.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The records show at least several dozen phones were wiped of information because of forgotten passcodes, irreparable screen damage, loss of the device, intentional deletion or other reasons — before the DOJ’s Office of Inspector General (OIG) could review the devices.

Graham called that development “fishy as hell” and added he will call on the DOJ and its inspector general to look into the incidents.

“We’ve invited [Peter] Strzok to come — he’s selling a book,” he added of the September 30 hearing. “[W]e will see if he will come without a subpoena. But I look forward to this hearing and I think it will be important to the American people.”

Fox News’ Morgan Phillips contributed to this report.



Source link

Recent Articles

Lindsey Graham announces Comey’s ‘day of reckoning’ before Senate, says Mueller ‘declined’

News WWNR -
0
Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., announced Wednesday that former FBI Director James Comey has agreed to testify on his own volition...
Read more

US officials plan to move forward with enforcing UN sanctions on Iran

News WWNR -
0
State Department officials said Wednesday that it will push forward with U.S. sanctions against Iran, and will impose sanctions on anyone who violates...
Read more

Nevada AG criticizes Trump’s ‘nonsense’ claim that governor will ‘cheat’ with ballots

News WWNR -
0
It's "nonsense" for President Trump to claim Democratic Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak will "cheat" in the upcoming election, the state's attorney general told "The...
Read more

Sheriff in Pennsylvania switches to GOP, says ‘Democratic Party has left me’

News WWNR -
0
Westmoreland County Sheriff James Albert declared on Monday that he felt disenfranchised with the Democratic Party and was changing his affiliation to the Republican...
Read more

Tampa Bay Buccaneers WR Chris Godwin in concussion protocol

News WWNR -
0
TAMPA, Fla. -- Pro Bowl wide receiver Chris Godwin of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers is experiencing delayed-onset symptoms after a hit to the...
Read more

Related Stories

News

US officials plan to move forward with enforcing UN sanctions on Iran

WWNR -
0
State Department officials said Wednesday that it will push forward with U.S. sanctions against Iran, and will impose sanctions on anyone who violates...
Read more
News

Nevada AG criticizes Trump’s ‘nonsense’ claim that governor will ‘cheat’ with ballots

WWNR -
0
It's "nonsense" for President Trump to claim Democratic Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak will "cheat" in the upcoming election, the state's attorney general told "The...
Read more
News

Sheriff in Pennsylvania switches to GOP, says ‘Democratic Party has left me’

WWNR -
0
Westmoreland County Sheriff James Albert declared on Monday that he felt disenfranchised with the Democratic Party and was changing his affiliation to the Republican...
Read more
News

Tampa Bay Buccaneers WR Chris Godwin in concussion protocol

WWNR -
0
TAMPA, Fla. -- Pro Bowl wide receiver Chris Godwin of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers is experiencing delayed-onset symptoms after a hit to the...
Read more
News

CDC head says masks may be better than coronavirus vaccine, implores people to wear them

WWNR -
0
Centers for Disease Control and Prevent Director Robert Redfield told a Senate Appropriations subcommittee on Wednesday that not only do face masks work...
Read more
News

Senate Homeland Security Committee authorizes subpoenas for testimony from Obama officials as part of Russia probe

WWNR -
0
The Senate Homeland Security Committee on Wednesday voted to authorize subpoenas for former CIA Director John Brennan, former Director of National Intelligence James...
Read more

© WWNR Radio. © Southern Communications |
Website By Cucumber and Company | Sitemap