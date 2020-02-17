49.7 F
Beckley
Monday, February 17, 2020 2:59pm

Lions have spoken with teams about trade for CB Darius Slay

By WWNR
NewsSports


The Detroit Lions have spoken to multiple teams about trading star cornerback Darius Slay but will be adamant on what it will cost a team to trade for him, a source told ESPN Insider Adam Schefter.

Part of the conversations with teams does include a new contract for Slay as part of the deal, Schefter reported. The 29-year-old is entering the final year of his contract in 2020.

Slay has been Detroit’s best defensive player and made three straight Pro Bowls.

Slay’s contract and his potential to be traded goes back to last year’s trade deadline, when Detroit dealt safety Quandre Diggs to Seattle. Slay was bothered by the move and said he knows that “nobody’s safe” from being dealt, along with a lack of loyalty in the league.

“Anybody can go,” Slay said after the Diggs trade. “So that’s it. You know, at the end of the day I just see it as there’s no loyalty to nothing. No matter how much you put in, they feel like it’s a little different, they can get rid of you. “So I just play ball.”

At the time, he said he would be OK if he got traded and OK if he stayed in Detroit.

Slay has been open on social media about wanting to get a new contract and recently said on Twitter that a $15-$16 million per year deal might be “too low” when a reporter suggested that could be a fair deal.

With the No. 3 pick in the draft, Detroit could be a destination for corner Jeffrey Okudah out of Ohio State, but the Lions have long searched for a reliable No. 2 corner opposite Slay and if they traded him, they would now have two cornerback spots to fill.

Schefter reported other teams believe Slay will be dealt this offseason. The Lions’ asking cost, though, will be something to watch.



Source link

Recent Articles

Rep. Titus: Joe Biden will do ‘really well’ in Nevada to boost struggling campaign

News WWNR -
0
Former Vice President Joe Biden will have an impressive showing in the Nevada primary to springboard his struggling campaign, said Rep. Dina Titus on Monday.“I...
Read more

Lions have spoken with teams about trade for CB Darius Slay

News WWNR -
0
The Detroit Lions have spoken to multiple teams about trading star cornerback Darius Slay but will be adamant on what it will cost...
Read more

Rev. Al Sharpton: Bloomberg isn’t the only 2020 Democrat with ‘racial baggage’

News WWNR -
0
Rev. Al Sharpton said on MSNBC's "Morning Joe" Monday that the top Democrats in the 2020 presidential field all have "racial baggage," urging...
Read more

Startling threats and violence against GOP voters: Part of a pattern?

News WWNR -
0
A startling rash of threats and violent incidents targeting Republican voters in recent weeks is raising concerns about the increasingly toxic political climate, just as...
Read more

Euclidean Q4 2019 Letter – Optimism And New Opportunities

Money WWNR -
0
Euclidean Q4 2019 Letter - Optimism And New Opportunities Source link
Read more

Related Stories

News

Rep. Titus: Joe Biden will do ‘really well’ in Nevada to boost struggling campaign

WWNR -
0
Former Vice President Joe Biden will have an impressive showing in the Nevada primary to springboard his struggling campaign, said Rep. Dina Titus on Monday.“I...
Read more
News

Rev. Al Sharpton: Bloomberg isn’t the only 2020 Democrat with ‘racial baggage’

WWNR -
0
Rev. Al Sharpton said on MSNBC's "Morning Joe" Monday that the top Democrats in the 2020 presidential field all have "racial baggage," urging...
Read more
News

Startling threats and violence against GOP voters: Part of a pattern?

WWNR -
0
A startling rash of threats and violent incidents targeting Republican voters in recent weeks is raising concerns about the increasingly toxic political climate, just as...
Read more
Money

Euclidean Q4 2019 Letter – Optimism And New Opportunities

WWNR -
0
Euclidean Q4 2019 Letter - Optimism And New Opportunities Source link
Read more
video
News

Ingraham: Nancy's magnet

WWNR -
0
Nancy Pelosi urges President Trump to delay ICE raids, uses children as political tactic. #IngrahamAngle #FoxNews FOX News operates the FOX News Channel (FNC), FOX...
Read more
News

Taft to Trump: A brief history of U.S. presidential limousines

WWNR -
0
President Trump added an interesting chapter to the legacy of presidential limousines by taking his Cadillac for a lap of the Daytona International...
Read more

© WWNR Radio. © Southern Communications |
Website By Cucumber and Company | Sitemap