Little Beaver State Park Hosts A Migration Celebration.

Beaver, WV – (WWNR) – Little Beaver State Park was for the birds on Saturday.

Three Rivers Avian Center hosted the 20th annual Migration Celebration, a free, family-friendly event celebrating West Virginia’s wild birds and the ecosystems they live in.

Three Rivers Avian Center takes care of injured wild birds and tries to get them back out in the wild, if possible. Those that can’t are often used as Avian Ambassadors, and several of them were on hand Saturday – Regis the Bald Eagle, Houlie the Great Horned Owl, Ryan the Red-tailed Hawk and Dori the Peregrine Falcon.

There were also guided birding and nature walks, activities for the kids, interactive exhibits and the chance to win a pottery bird feeder.

While the Migration Celebration is a lot of fun, Three Rivers Executive Director Wendy Perrone says it’s important for people to learn what’s in their backyard, and why they should preserve it.

“In the last 20 years, we’ve lost 52 percent of the migratory birds that used to fill our skies. We’re losing our birds worldwide and here in Appalachia, they’re such an important part of our culture. People say ‘I’ve never been this close to an eagle, I’ve never been this close to a great horned owl, I’ve never been this close to a red-tailed hawk or a peregrine falcon.’ And getting that close and realizing how beautiful these birds are and how interesting they are, they want to learn a little bit more about them. And then they want to learn about the ecosystems that they live in. And then they realize how it’s all intertwined and if you want to see more of these birds then taking care of the ecosystem is really important.”

Three Rivers Avian Center is located in Brooks, between Hinton and Sandstone in Summers County. It offers free public tours on the first Saturday of each month, May thru October, from 1 to 5pm. For more information, visit www.tracwv.org or www.facebook.com/Three-Rivers-Avian-Center-172300332483.