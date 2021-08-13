Little General Makes A Big Donation To The Children’s Home Society Of West Virginia.

MacArthur, WV – (WWNR) – A local child welfare organization received a big donation on Thursday. Little General presented a check for $81,900 to the Children’s Home Society of West Virginia. $75,000 was raised by Little General and its customers thru its Mother’s Day Campaign. $6900 was donated by Arbys.

The Children’s Home Society is the largest and oldest child welfare organization in West Virginia and has been serving children since 1896. With 7,000 children currently in foster care in West Virginia, the donation will help many of them find loving homes, provide children with the necessities they need and continue to train parents.

The funds will stay in Raleigh County and be split between the Society’s emergency shelter for special needs children in Daniels and its permanency office for foster care and adoption located inside the School Of Harmony in Beaver.

For more information about CHS, visit http://www.childhswv.org.