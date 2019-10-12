Little League World Series champs were invited by President Donald Trump to fly home to Louisiana on Air Force One

WASHINGTON — The winners of the 2019 Little League World Series flew home from Washington to Louisiana in style — aboard Air Force One.

President Donald Trump met with the Eastbank All-Stars on Friday at the White House. At the meeting, Trump asked the team members’ parents if the team could hop on Air Force One for the ride back to Louisiana since Trump was already headed to the state for a campaign rally.

The team then met again with Trump at Andrews Air Force Base in Maryland, on the tarmac near Air Force One, and they all ascended onto the presidential plane together.

The champs are flying back to Louisiana on Air Force One with @realDonaldTrump after celebrating their Little League World Series Championship victory at The @WhiteHouse! What an amazing day! I’m so proud of this team! ⚾️🏆 pic.twitter.com/k27et9lBCR — Steve Scalise (@SteveScalise) October 11, 2019

The Eastbank All-Stars are based in suburban New Orleans. In August, Louisiana shut out Curacao 8-0 to win the state’s first Little League World Series title.

The team fought its way back through the losers bracket after dropping its first game to Hawai’i. Louisiana won six games in eight days, becoming the first team to win the LLWS after losing its first game since the tournament expanded in 2001.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.