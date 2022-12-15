LIV GOLF TO BRING WORLD-CLASS FIELD TO CHAMPIONSHIP COURSES IN ARIZONA, OKLAHOMA AND WEST VIRGINIA IN 2023

London and West Palm Beach, FL (December 14, 2022): LIV Golf today announced three new championship venues that will host tournaments as part of the 2023 LIV Golf League schedule. The Gallery Golf Club in Tucson, Arizona (March 17-19), Cedar Ridge Country Club in Tulsa, Oklahoma (May 12-14), and The Greenbrier in the Allegheny Mountains of West Virginia (August 4-6) will welcome many of the sport’s biggest stars in the groundbreaking LIV Golf League teeing off in 2023.



“LIV Golf’s expansion to new U.S. markets adds to the growing excitement for the league launch in 2023,” said LIV Golf CEO and Commissioner Greg Norman. “More fans across the country and around the globe will experience the LIV Golf energy and innovative competition that has reinvigorated the sport, and these championship courses will contribute to the transformative season ahead for players, fans and the game of golf.”



Grounds passes for the Tucson, Tulsa and Greenbrier events are now available at LIVGolf.com, including special Early Birdie pricing for single-day passes and three-day passes, as well as opportunities to place a deposit for hospitality packages. Fans are encouraged to secure tickets now for LIV Golf’s festival-style three-day tournaments that feature shotgun starts, individual and team competitions, live music and fan activities for all ages.



LIV Golf’s star-studded, international field will feature many of the sport’s biggest names including major winners Cameron Smith, Dustin Johnson, Phil Mickelson, Brooks Koepka, Bryson DeChambeau, Sergio Garcia, Patrick Reed, Henrik Stenson, Louis Oosthuizen, Graeme McDowell, Martin Kaymer and Charl Schwartzel. Final rosters for the LIV Golf League will be announced in 2023, when 12 established team franchises will compete in a global 14-event schedule for an unprecedented $405 million in prize purses.

LIV Golf Tucson: March 17-19, The Gallery Golf Club (Arizona)

The South Course at The Gallery Golf Club is no stranger to hosting the globe’s best golfers. For two years, the desert layout on Dove Mountain was the venue for the Match Play Championship, with current LIV Golf member and former Open Champion Henrik Stenson claiming the winner’s trophy in 2007. A solo design by John Fought – who also co-designed the North Course at The Gallery – the South Course was nominated as one of Golf Digest’s 100 Best, with a style in many ways reminiscent of Donald Ross’ Pinehurst No. 2 with mounded green complexes and expansive fairways. Like its older brother, the South makes excellent use of the natural terrain to give the course a comfortable fit with the surroundings. For tickets and more information: LIVGolf.com/events/Tucson

LIV Golf Tulsa: May 12-14, Cedar Ridge Country Club (Oklahoma)

Located on the southeastern outskirts of Tulsa, the championship layout at Cedar Ridge Country Club in Broken Arrow was created by a group of local businessmen in the late 1960s who engaged architect Joe Finger to fashion a 200-acre dairy farm into one of the state’s best courses. Oklahoma native Tripp Davis was hired in 2016 to carry out a course renovation, three holes at a time, which involved a program of tree removal and rebuilding bunkers using the Better Billy Bunker system, reducing the number of sand hazards in the process by almost a third. The redesign features a more modern course layout that challenges the game’s elite professionals from the tips. The club has hosted many state championships and national qualifying tournaments, and its most notable event was the 1983 U.S. Women’s Open won by Jan Stephenson. Local crowds will welcome Oklahoman Talor Gooch, fellow former Oklahoma State University stars Eugenio Chacarra, Charles Howell III, Peter Uihlein and Matthew Wolff, and former University of Oklahoma star Abraham Ancer. For tickets and more information: LIVGolf.com/events/Tulsa

LIV Golf Greenbrier: August 4-6, The Greenbrier (West Virginia)

The Old White is the signature course at The Greenbrier, one of America’s most prestigious and popular resorts. It’s also a familiar layout for many players, having hosted a professional event from 2010-19. Among the list of winners are current LIV Golf members Joaquin Niemann and Kevin Na. Named after the popular hotel on the grounds, The Old White was designed by Charles Blair Macdonald and opened for play in 1914 as The Greenbrier’s first 18-hole course. Macdonald, the father of American golf course architecture, modeled several holes from some of the most iconic courses in Scotland. The 8th hole was styled after the “Redan” at North Berwick, the 13th after the “Alps” at Prestwick and the 15th after the “Eden” at St. Andrews. His associate, Seth Raynor, assisted in the course construction and returned in the 1920s to oversee updates. The Old White was the home course of Sam Snead, who served as the golf professional and then golf professional emeritus for most of his life at The Greenbrier. For tickets and more information: LIVGolf.com/events/Greenbrier

Consistent with the 2022 LIV Golf Invitational Series, the LIV Golf League will showcase its innovative new golf format featuring simultaneous team and individual play, with each season culminating in a Team Championship finale. The full 2023 league schedule, to be announced over the coming weeks, will tee off from February to September and will not compete with the Majors, international team events or heritage events.



LIV Golf is owned and operated by LIV Golf Investments, whose vision and mission are centered around making holistic and sustainable investments to enhance the global golf ecosystem and unlock the sport’s untapped worldwide potential.

Quotes on LIV Golf’s new events at The Gallery, Cedar Ridge and The Greenbrier:



David McDonald, President, Escalante Golf (Tucson)

“As stewards of some of the finest private clubs in the country — and as golf fans ourselves — we’ve always sought ways to partner with professional golf events, because of the positive impact they have on the game of golf and the communities in which they take place. After hosting two LIV Golf Invitationals in 2022, we’ve seen great benefits conferred to the memberships at both Pumpkin Ridge and The International. So, we’re excited for 2023 and for the value the event will bring to the membership at The Gallery, as well as our vendors, partners and the greater Marana community.”

Billy Lowry, Club President, Cedar Ridge Country Club (Tulsa)

“Cedar Ridge is excited to host LIV Golf’s Oklahoma debut in Tulsa. Oklahoma has a rich history of hosting major professional events at many venues across the state. Cedar Ridge has been a part of that history and we look forward to hosting professional golf again next year. We are proud to have the opportunity to welcome 48 of the world’s best players to battle it out at Cedar Ridge. The opportunity to watch Dustin Johnson, Brooks Koepka, Cameron Smith as well as a handful of players with Oklahoma ties in a new tournament format featuring Team as well as Individual champions will be exciting.”

Jill Justice, D.O., President, The Greenbrier (West Virginia)

“We are thrilled to be hosting the LIV Golf League and looking forward to seeing the game’s best players return to the Old White Course. For more than a century, The Greenbrier has been at the forefront of golf in America, and LIV will provide another exciting chapter to the incomparable legacy of the sport at America’s Resort.”