21.7 F
Beckley
Sunday, December 27, 2020 1:46am

LIVE UPDATES: Biden calls on Trump to sign coronavirus stimulus bill

By WWNR
NewsPolitics



President-elect Joe Biden on Saturday urged President Trump to sign the coronavirus stimulus bill after Trump rejected the bill and called for higher stimulus payments and less “wasteful” spending.

Fast Facts

    • Trump has pushed for $2,000 payments to Americans, and for less “pork” spending in the attached omnibus spending bill.
    • Unemployment benefits run out on Saturday and the government could shut down next week.

    Trump has pushed for $2,000 payments to Americans, and for less “pork” spending in the attached omnibus spending bill.

    Unemployment benefits run out on Saturday and the government could shut down next week.

Biden’s push came as Trump and Congress battled over the size of direct payments included in the mammoth legislation.

“$2000 + $2000 plus other family members. Not $600,” Trump wrote on Twitter on Saturday night. “Remember, it was China’s fault!”

Biden noted about 10 million Americans were about to lose unemployment benefits. In addition, an eviction ban was set expire on Thursday night, New Year’s Eve.

“It is the day after Christmas, and millions of families don’t know if they’ll be able to make ends meet because of President Donald Trump’s refusal to sign an economic relief bill approved by Congress with an overwhelming and bipartisan majority,” Biden said in a statement.

Follow below for updates on the Biden transition. Mobile users click here.





Source link

Recent Articles

LIVE UPDATES: Biden calls on Trump to sign coronavirus stimulus bill

News WWNR -
0
President-elect Joe Biden on Saturday urged President Trump to sign the coronavirus stimulus bill after Trump rejected the bill and called for higher stimulus payments and...
Read more

NY officials investigating clinic for ‘fraudulently’ obtaining the COVID-19 vaccine

News WWNR -
0
New York police and the state's Department of Health are investigating Parcare Community Health Network saying it may have "fraudulently" used Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine. New York...
Read more

UN hits Trump over Blackwater pardons, says move ‘contributes to impunity’

News WWNR -
0
The United Nation’s human rights office criticized President Trump this week for pardoning four Blackwater guards who were convicted in connection with the killing...
Read more

Follow live: Cardinals eyeing playoff spot with 49ers in town

News WWNR -
0
null Source link
Read more

Stephen Moore: Dems claim to champion poor and minorities, but hurt them with job-killing COVID lockdowns

News WWNR -
0
Democrats and their liberal economic advisers obsess about income inequality. Will someone please tell them that no act in modern times has widened...
Read more

Related Stories

News

NY officials investigating clinic for ‘fraudulently’ obtaining the COVID-19 vaccine

WWNR -
0
New York police and the state's Department of Health are investigating Parcare Community Health Network saying it may have "fraudulently" used Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine. New York...
Read more
News

UN hits Trump over Blackwater pardons, says move ‘contributes to impunity’

WWNR -
0
The United Nation’s human rights office criticized President Trump this week for pardoning four Blackwater guards who were convicted in connection with the killing...
Read more
News

Follow live: Cardinals eyeing playoff spot with 49ers in town

WWNR -
0
null Source link
Read more
News

Stephen Moore: Dems claim to champion poor and minorities, but hurt them with job-killing COVID lockdowns

WWNR -
0
Democrats and their liberal economic advisers obsess about income inequality. Will someone please tell them that no act in modern times has widened...
Read more
News

Still The King: James wins AP Male Athlete of Year award

WWNR -
0
LeBron James told the world in 2020 that Black Lives Matter. He helped convince many who had never voted to finally head to...
Read more
News

Georgia judge denies GOP lawsuit over 24-hour ballot drop boxes

WWNR -
0
A Georgia judge on Thursday rejected a Republican Party lawsuit seeking to limit ballot drop box hours ahead of the crucial Senate runoffs next month.Superior Court...
Read more

© WWNR Radio. © Southern Communications |
Website By Cucumber and Company | Sitemap