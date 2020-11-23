Live Updates: Biden to likely visit Georgia, help Democrats in January Senate runoff

President-elect Joe Biden will likely visit Georgia to boost campaign efforts for the two Democratic candidates in the January Senate runoff, according to his top aide.

The president-elect’s newly named Chief of Staff Ron Klain said on Sunday on ABC’s “This Week” that Biden is likely to visit Georgia, as Democratic victories for both Senate candidates would result in a 50-50 split in the upper chamber of Congress.

Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock performed well enough to earn runoff elections and are facing Republican Sens.Kelly Loeffler and David Perdu respectively.

Warnock won more of the vote than Loeffler – 32.9% to 25.9% – in a crowded field. Ossoff won less of the vote than Perdue, but the margin was incredibly fine – Perdue winning 49.7% to 47.9%.

