52.8 F
Beckley
Monday, November 23, 2020 1:15am

Live Updates: Biden to likely visit Georgia, help Democrats in January Senate runoff

By WWNR
NewsPolitics



President-elect Joe Biden will likely visit Georgia to boost campaign efforts for the two Democratic candidates in the January Senate runoff, according to his top aide.

The president-elect’s newly named Chief of Staff Ron Klain said on Sunday on ABC’s “This Week” that Biden is likely to visit Georgia, as Democratic victories for both Senate candidates would result in a 50-50 split in the upper chamber of Congress.

Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock performed well enough to earn runoff elections and are facing Republican Sens.Kelly Loeffler and David Perdu respectively.

Warnock won more of the vote than Loeffler – 32.9% to 25.9% – in a crowded field. Ossoff won less of the vote than Perdue, but the margin was incredibly fine – Perdue winning 49.7% to 47.9%.  

Follow below for more updates on Georgia. Mobile users click here



Source link

Recent Articles

Live Updates: Biden to likely visit Georgia, help Democrats in January Senate runoff

News WWNR -
0
President-elect Joe Biden will likely visit Georgia to boost campaign efforts for the two Democratic candidates in the January Senate runoff, according to his top aide.The president-elect’s newly named Chief of...
Read more

Rudy Giuliani: Sidney Powell not part of Trump’s legal team

News WWNR -
0
President Trump’s campaign on Sunday distanced itself from Sidney Powell, saying that the lawyer who has been alleging voter fraud in the November...
Read more

Oregon governor tells residents to call cops on people violating COVID restrictions

News WWNR -
0
As the nation cracks down on group activities so close to the Thanksgiving holiday, Gov. Kate Brown, a Democrat, has told Oregon's residents to call the cops...
Read more

Cuomo calls secret Hasidic wedding in Brooklyn ‘blatant disregard of law’

News WWNR -
0
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo slammed a Hasidic synagogue for a massive secret wedding in Brooklyn earlier this month, calling it a "blatant disregard of...
Read more

Steelers move to 10-0, set sights on AFC North battle with Ravens – Pittsburgh Steelers Blog

News WWNR -
0
The Pittsburgh Steelers outlasted an inferior Jacksonville Jaguars team on Sunday with a 27-3 victory to push their historic season to a 10-0...
Read more

Related Stories

News

Rudy Giuliani: Sidney Powell not part of Trump’s legal team

WWNR -
0
President Trump’s campaign on Sunday distanced itself from Sidney Powell, saying that the lawyer who has been alleging voter fraud in the November...
Read more
News

Oregon governor tells residents to call cops on people violating COVID restrictions

WWNR -
0
As the nation cracks down on group activities so close to the Thanksgiving holiday, Gov. Kate Brown, a Democrat, has told Oregon's residents to call the cops...
Read more
News

Cuomo calls secret Hasidic wedding in Brooklyn ‘blatant disregard of law’

WWNR -
0
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo slammed a Hasidic synagogue for a massive secret wedding in Brooklyn earlier this month, calling it a "blatant disregard of...
Read more
News

Steelers move to 10-0, set sights on AFC North battle with Ravens – Pittsburgh Steelers Blog

WWNR -
0
The Pittsburgh Steelers outlasted an inferior Jacksonville Jaguars team on Sunday with a 27-3 victory to push their historic season to a 10-0...
Read more
News

Biden expected to make trip to Georgia to stump for Ossoff, Warnock

WWNR -
0
President-elect Joe Biden will likely visit Georgia to boost campaign efforts for the two Democratic candidates in the January Senate runoff, according to his...
Read more
News

Suspect in deadly Sonic Drive-in shooting ID’d

WWNR -
0
The suspect nabbed in connection to a shooting that killed two people and left two others wounded at a Nebraska fast-food restaurant had...
Read more

© WWNR Radio. © Southern Communications |
Website By Cucumber and Company | Sitemap