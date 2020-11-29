30.9 F
Beckley
Sunday, November 29, 2020 2:29am

LIVE UPDATES: BLM activists protest LA mayor as potential Cabinet pick

By WWNR
NewsPolitics



Black Lives Matter protesters have gathered outside the home of Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti for the last several days to protest reports that President-elect Joe Biden might nominate him for a Cabinet position.

Fats Facts about the 2020 election 

    • Biden has already announced several cabinet picks, including Janet Yellin for Treasury secretary and  Antony Blinken for secretary of state 
    • President Trump’s campaign is mounting several legal challenges in states like Wisconsin and Pennsylvania, alleging voter fraud 

    Biden has already announced several cabinet picks, including Janet Yellin for Treasury secretary and  Antony Blinken for secretary of state 

    President Trump’s campaign is mounting several legal challenges in states like Wisconsin and Pennsylvania, alleging voter fraud 

“We’re telling @joebiden not to appoint @mayorofla to his cabinet. We won’t allow his failed policies to become a part of the national agenda,” Black Lives Matter Los Angeles wrote on its Facebook page.  

A protest outside the mayor’s home on Thanksgiving was declared an unlawful assembly and two people were arrested. 

Follow below for updates on the 2020 election. Mobile users click here. 



Source link

Recent Articles

LIVE UPDATES: BLM activists protest LA mayor as potential Cabinet pick

News WWNR -
0
Black Lives Matter protesters have gathered outside the home of Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti for the last several days to protest reports that President-elect Joe Biden...
Read more

Denver Broncos QBs all declared ineligible for Sunday; receiver reportedly may start

News WWNR -
0
The NFL's Denver Broncos confirmed Saturday night that starting quarterback Drew Lock, his backup and the team's practice squad signal-caller have all been...
Read more

French protesters decry bill outlawing use of police images

News WWNR -
0
PARIS – Tens of thousands of critics of a proposed security law that would restrict the filming of police officers protested across France...
Read more

Adriana Cohen: Give teachers priority for COVID-19 vaccinations so schools can reopen

News WWNR -
0
Now that COVID-19 vaccines are expected to soon become available, governors nationwide must prioritize vaccinating teachers so America's schools can reopen without delay.We...
Read more

Bobby Jindal & Wes Anderson: Hispanic support for Republicans growing as Democrats move leftward

News WWNR -
0
Democratic strategists were euphoric after President Barack Obama’s historic victory in 2008. They had helped elect an African American president and believed they were witnessing a fundamental...
Read more

Related Stories

News

Denver Broncos QBs all declared ineligible for Sunday; receiver reportedly may start

WWNR -
0
The NFL's Denver Broncos confirmed Saturday night that starting quarterback Drew Lock, his backup and the team's practice squad signal-caller have all been...
Read more
News

French protesters decry bill outlawing use of police images

WWNR -
0
PARIS – Tens of thousands of critics of a proposed security law that would restrict the filming of police officers protested across France...
Read more
News

Adriana Cohen: Give teachers priority for COVID-19 vaccinations so schools can reopen

WWNR -
0
Now that COVID-19 vaccines are expected to soon become available, governors nationwide must prioritize vaccinating teachers so America's schools can reopen without delay.We...
Read more
News

Bobby Jindal & Wes Anderson: Hispanic support for Republicans growing as Democrats move leftward

WWNR -
0
Democratic strategists were euphoric after President Barack Obama’s historic victory in 2008. They had helped elect an African American president and believed they were witnessing a fundamental...
Read more
News

Lions’ ‘Patriots Midwest’ experiment with Matt Patricia, Bob Quinn a costly failure – Detroit Lions Blog

WWNR -
0
DETROIT -- At the end of his first game as the Detroit Lions head coach in 2018, Matt Patricia and his team could...
Read more
News

5,000 Alabama students haven’t shown up for any sort of class

WWNR -
0
MONTGOMERY, Ala. – Preliminary reports indicate that more than 5,000 Alabama public school students haven’t shown up for any sort of classes - virtual...
Read more

© WWNR Radio. © Southern Communications |
Website By Cucumber and Company | Sitemap