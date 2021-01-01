45.8 F
Beckley
Friday, January 1, 2021 7:29am

LIVE UPDATES: David Perdue to quarantine days before Georgia runoffs

By WWNR
NewsPolitics



U.S. Sen. David Perdue of Georgia will quarantine after learning he was in contact with a staffer who tested positive for coronavirus, his campaign announced Thursday.

Perdue, 71, learned of his potential exposure Thursday morning, according to campaign officials. The quarantine will force the Republican to step back from the campaign trail with just days until Georgia’s crucial runoff votes.

“Both Senator Perdue and his wife tested negative today, but following his doctor’s recommendations and in accordance with CDC guidelines, they will quarantine,” the Perdue campaign said in a statement. “The Senator and his wife have been tested regularly throughout the campaign, and the team will continue to follow CDC guidelines. Further information will be provided when available.”

Perdue will face Democrat Jon Ossoff in a Jan. 5 runoff. Fellow Republican Sen. Kelly Loeffler will face the Rev. Raphael Warnock in the other contest. The results of the two races will determine control of the Senate in the next Congress.

Follow below for updates on the Georgia Senate runoffs. Mobile users click here



Source link

Recent Articles

John Wall scores 22 in Houston Rockets debut following 2-year injury layoff

News WWNR -
0
John Wall had problems sleeping the night before, as his heart and mind raced in anticipation of his Houston Rockets debut, a comeback...
Read more

LIVE UPDATES: David Perdue to quarantine days before Georgia runoffs

News WWNR -
0
U.S. Sen. David Perdue of Georgia will quarantine after learning he was in contact with a staffer who tested positive for coronavirus, his campaign announced Thursday.Perdue, 71,...
Read more

Pence, House seek to dismiss Gohmert-GOP suit aimed at letting him overturn election

News WWNR -
0
WASHINGTON — The House of Representatives asked a federal judge in Texas on Thursday to dismiss a Republican congressman’s lawsuit seeking to give...
Read more

LIVE UPDATES: Hawley’s opposition to Biden win different than Boxer’s 2004 fight, she says

News WWNR -
0
Former U.S. Sen. Barbara Boxer, D-Calif., said Thursday that there was "no comparison" between her effort to oppose Electoral College results after the 2004 presidential...
Read more

NFL union president Tretter offers suggestions for 2021

News WWNR -
0
NFL Players Association President JC Tretter is calling for the significant reductions in offseason work forced by the pandemic to continue in future...
Read more

Related Stories

News

John Wall scores 22 in Houston Rockets debut following 2-year injury layoff

WWNR -
0
John Wall had problems sleeping the night before, as his heart and mind raced in anticipation of his Houston Rockets debut, a comeback...
Read more
News

Pence, House seek to dismiss Gohmert-GOP suit aimed at letting him overturn election

WWNR -
0
WASHINGTON — The House of Representatives asked a federal judge in Texas on Thursday to dismiss a Republican congressman’s lawsuit seeking to give...
Read more
News

LIVE UPDATES: Hawley’s opposition to Biden win different than Boxer’s 2004 fight, she says

WWNR -
0
Former U.S. Sen. Barbara Boxer, D-Calif., said Thursday that there was "no comparison" between her effort to oppose Electoral College results after the 2004 presidential...
Read more
News

NFL union president Tretter offers suggestions for 2021

WWNR -
0
NFL Players Association President JC Tretter is calling for the significant reductions in offseason work forced by the pandemic to continue in future...
Read more
News

McConnell says Electoral College certification will be his ‘most consequential’ vote ever: Report

WWNR -
0
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said that voting to certify the presidential election results will be "the most consequential I have ever cast,"...
Read more
News

Nikki Haley’s stops for Georgia senators cap slew of appearances to help GOP candidates

WWNR -
0
Nikki Haley’s appearances for Georgia Sens. Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue caps a slew of 2020 campaign stops for Republican candidates by the former U.N. ambassador,...
Read more

© WWNR Radio. © Southern Communications |
Website By Cucumber and Company | Sitemap