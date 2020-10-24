60.4 F
Live updates: First steps taken toward Amy Coney Barrett confirmation vote

By WWNR
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., took the first steps Friday to advance Judge Amy Coney Barrett’s Supreme Court nomination toward a confirmation vote despite delay tactics from Democrats.

McConnell’s moves included forcing a rare closed-door session that’s typically reserved for national security matters. 

Senate Republicans voted in favor of a procedural motion to enter executive session to begin debating Barrett’s nomination — teeing up a final vote on Barrett’s nomination Monday.

“Let’s get on with it. Let’s do our jobs,” said McConnell, while hitting Democrats for efforts to undercut Barrett and previous GOP nominees. “We will give this nominee the vote she deserves no later than Monday.”

