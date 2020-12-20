32.9 F
LIVE UPDATES: Georgia Democrats Warnock, Ossoff to appear at event with Farrakhan supporter

By WWNR
Politics



Democratic Senate candidates Jon Ossoff and the Rev. Raphael Warnock are expected to appear at a get-out-the-vote event in Georgia on Sunday with a panelist who last year presented controversial Nation of Islam leader Louis Farrakhan with an honorary membership into his fraternity.  

Fast Facts

The “GOTV Rally & Forum For Georgia,” moderated by former FOX 5 Atlanta reporter Mark Hayes, will be streamed online and feature NAACP CEO Derrick Johnson and Dr. David E. Marion, chairman of the Howard University’s National Pan-Hellenic Council of Presidents.

In February 2019, Marion initiated Farrakhan into the Omega Psi Phi Fraternity with an honorary membership, according to Final Call, the official newspaper of the Nation of Islam.  

Warnock and Ossoff will face Republican Sens. Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue, respectively, in Georgia’stwo U.S. Senate runoffs on Jan. 5. 

