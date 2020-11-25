Live Updates: Georgia Dems to resume door-to-door canvassing amid pandemic

Georgia‘s Democratic Senate candidates will resume door-to-door canvassing amid the coronavirus pandemic ahead of the January runoff Senate elections, according to reports.

Many Democratic Party candidates halted the traditional canvassing method before the 2020 presidential election due to concerns that knocking on voters’ doors could spread COVID-19.

“I think the Democrats made a crucial error by stopping,” Republican Main Street Partnership president Sarah Chamberlain told Fox News. “You can go door-to-door with the proper masks and social distancing. We did that.”

Georgia’s runoff elections will determine whether Republicans or Democrats control the Senate in the next Congress. Republicans currently hold 50 seats versus Democrats’ 48.

