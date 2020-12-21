36.4 F
Beckley
Monday, December 21, 2020 4:00am

Live Updates: Georgia Senate runoffs see more than 1.3 million ballots already cast

By WWNR
NewsPolitics



More than 1.3 million people have cast their ballots in the first week of early voting ahead of the Georgia Senate runoff races, according to state election data.

Georgia’s high early-voting numbers could be the result of a nationwide campaign on both sides of the aisle to emphasize what’s at stake: control of the upper chamber — and possibly the fate of the Democratic agenda.

It could also just be a reflection of a population explosion in Georgia — 1 million new voters have taken up residence in the state in the last four years.

FAST FACTS

    • Roughly 150,000 people have voted each day of early voting thus far
    • A combination of new voters and expanded mail-in voting helped President-elect Joe Biden to win the Peach State

Democrats are hoping for a double victory in the Georgia Senate runoffs that gives them majority power in both the House of Representatives and the Senate during a Biden administration.

Democratic Senate candidates Jon Ossoff and Rev. Raphael Warnock are challenging Republican Sens. David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler in the runoffs. 

Follow below for more updates on the Georgia Senate runoffs. Mobile users click here.  



Source link

Recent Articles

Live Updates: Trump campaign files appeal to Supreme Court over Penn. election

News WWNR -
0
President Trump’s campaign team on Sunday filed an appeal to the U.S. Supreme Court asking it to reverse several cases by the Pennsylvania Supreme Court to change the...
Read more

Live Updates: Georgia Senate runoffs see more than 1.3 million ballots already cast

News WWNR -
0
More than 1.3 million people have cast their ballots in the first week of early voting ahead of the Georgia Senate runoff races, according to state...
Read more

Former DNI Grenell ‘very concerned’ over Biden admin’s reported ties to China: They’ve ‘been playing us’

News WWNR -
0
Former acting Director of National Intelligence Richard Grenell said Sunday that he is "very concerned" about President-elect Joe Biden's reported ties to China,...
Read more

CDC advisory group recommends next COVID-19 vaccinations for front-line essential workers, older adults

News WWNR -
0
Front-line essential workers and those ages 75 and older will be next in line to receive COVID-19 vaccines, according to new recommendations Sunday...
Read more

Man United make title aspirations clear vs. Leeds, and festive fixtures will reveal whether they’re for real

News WWNR -
0
2:37 PM ETRob DawsonCorrespondent MANCHESTER, England -- Sir Alex Ferguson used to say the key to the title race was to stay in...
Read more

Related Stories

News

Live Updates: Trump campaign files appeal to Supreme Court over Penn. election

WWNR -
0
President Trump’s campaign team on Sunday filed an appeal to the U.S. Supreme Court asking it to reverse several cases by the Pennsylvania Supreme Court to change the...
Read more
News

Former DNI Grenell ‘very concerned’ over Biden admin’s reported ties to China: They’ve ‘been playing us’

WWNR -
0
Former acting Director of National Intelligence Richard Grenell said Sunday that he is "very concerned" about President-elect Joe Biden's reported ties to China,...
Read more
News

CDC advisory group recommends next COVID-19 vaccinations for front-line essential workers, older adults

WWNR -
0
Front-line essential workers and those ages 75 and older will be next in line to receive COVID-19 vaccines, according to new recommendations Sunday...
Read more
News

Man United make title aspirations clear vs. Leeds, and festive fixtures will reveal whether they’re for real

WWNR -
0
2:37 PM ETRob DawsonCorrespondent MANCHESTER, England -- Sir Alex Ferguson used to say the key to the title race was to stay in...
Read more
News

Arizona migrant border deaths highest in 10 years amid record heat

WWNR -
0
The number of migrants found dead after crossing from Mexico into Arizona’s extremely hot deserts, valleys and mountains, could be the highest in 10...
Read more
News

Birx traveled to Delaware vacation property with family after warning of holiday gatherings

WWNR -
0
(WASHINGTON AP) – As COVID-19 cases skyrocketed before the Thanksgiving holiday weekend, Dr. Deborah Birx, coordinator of the White House coronavirus response, warned...
Read more

© WWNR Radio. © Southern Communications |
Website By Cucumber and Company | Sitemap