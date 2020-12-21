Live Updates: Georgia Senate runoffs see more than 1.3 million ballots already cast

More than 1.3 million people have cast their ballots in the first week of early voting ahead of the Georgia Senate runoff races, according to state election data.

Georgia’s high early-voting numbers could be the result of a nationwide campaign on both sides of the aisle to emphasize what’s at stake: control of the upper chamber — and possibly the fate of the Democratic agenda.

It could also just be a reflection of a population explosion in Georgia — 1 million new voters have taken up residence in the state in the last four years.

FAST FACTS Roughly 150,000 people have voted each day of early voting thus far



A combination of new voters and expanded mail-in voting helped President-elect Joe Biden to win the Peach State

Democrats are hoping for a double victory in the Georgia Senate runoffs that gives them majority power in both the House of Representatives and the Senate during a Biden administration.

Democratic Senate candidates Jon Ossoff and Rev. Raphael Warnock are challenging Republican Sens. David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler in the runoffs.

Follow below for more updates on the Georgia Senate runoffs. Mobile users click here.