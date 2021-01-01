40.4 F
LIVE UPDATES: Hawley's opposition to Biden win different than Boxer's 2004 fight, she says

Former U.S. Sen. Barbara Boxer, D-Calif., said Thursday that there was “no comparison” between her effort to oppose Electoral College results after the 2004 presidential election, and Republican Sen. Josh Hawley’s intention to object to President-elect Joe Biden’s victory in the 2020 election.

Boxer joined with former Rep. Stephanie Tubbs Jones in early 2005 in a failed bid to challenge George W. Bush’s victory over Democratic challenger John Kerry in the state of Ohio. At the time, Boxer argued that Republicans had engaged in voter suppression that contributed to Bush’s victory.

Hawley, of Missouri, pledged earlier this week to challenge Biden’s victory in Pennsylvania and other battleground states, alleging, among other claims, that local officials failed to follow their own election laws. Boxer pushed back on claims that her past action served as a precedent for Hawley’s challenge.

