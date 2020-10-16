48.4 F
Live updates: Hunter Biden emails and the presidential race

Newly obtained emails provide more details about Hunter Biden’s purported overseas business dealings dating back to 2015, including alleged efforts to secure a lucrative relationship with a Chinese energy firm and discussions with top Burisma executive Vadym Pozharskyi.

One email, dated Aug. 2, 2017 and sent by “Robert Biden,” involves a deal where it appears Hunter Biden is seeking at least $10 million per year. 

The Biden campaign said “Investigations by the press, during impeachment, and even by two Republican-led Senate committees whose work was decried as ‘not legitimate’ and political by a GOP colleague have all reached the same conclusion: that Joe Biden carried out official U.S. policy toward Ukraine and engaged in no wrongdoing. Trump administration officials have attested to these facts under oath.”

