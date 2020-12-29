32.5 F
Live Updates: Loeffler responds to allegations of abuse at Warnock-led camp

By WWNR
Sen. Kelly Loeffler, R-Ga., on Monday described reports of alleged abuse at a camp overseen by Democratic candidate Rev. Raphael Warnock as “disqualifying” — after one of the victims described counselors allegedly throwing urine on him and locking him outside overnight.

“It’s disgusting,” Loeffler said in an interview with Fox News. “It’s really alarming, and frankly it should be disqualifying.”

Loeffler was reacting to a Washington Free Beacon report, in which 30-year-old Anthony Washington described the abuse he allegedly suffered as a 12-year-old at Camp Farthest Out — a camp for inner-city children that Warnock oversaw in his role as the senior pastor of the Douglas Memorial Community Church in Maryland.

Nearly 2.1 million voters had cast ballots, roughly on pace with the Nov. 3 general election. It’s unclear how the Christmas holiday will affect the pace of balloting. In-person early voting runs as late as Dec. 31 in some counties. On Sunday night, President Donald Trump tweeted that he would visit Georgia on Jan. 4, the eve of the runoff, for a rally in support of Republican David Perdue and Loeffler. –AP contributed 

