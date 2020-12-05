36.8 F
LIVE UPDATES: Nevada GOP to appeal ruling after judge dismisses election lawsuit

The Republican Party in Nevada said Friday it planned to appeal after a judge in the state dismissed a lawsuit claiming fraud in the Nov. 3 presidential election

Judge James Todd Russell in Carson City dismissed the effort to overturn the results, claiming a lack of evidence. 

“Contestants did not prove … that illegal votes were cast and counted that should have been rejected during the signature verification process, or legal votes were not counted that should have been accepted” in numbers that would have swayed the outcome, he said in his ruling. 

Trump 2020 Campaign attorney Jesse Binnall presented claims of voter fraud, alleging 42,284 votes were counted twice; roughly 20,000 voters were found to have voted without a Nevada mailing address; 2,468 voters had changed their address to another state; and a supposed 1,506 votes were cast by deceased individuals.

