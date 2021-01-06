28.5 F
Beckley
Wednesday, January 6, 2021 4:34am

Live Updates: Pence has ‘power’ to block certification, Trump says

By WWNR
NewsPolitics



President Trump on Tuesday said he and Vice President Mike Pence are “in total agreement” that the vice president “has the power to act” and block the certification of the 2020 presidential election results on Wednesday.  

The president’s comments came after The New York Times on Tuesday reported that Pence, during a conversation with Trump, told him that he had no power to block the certification of the election results during the joint session of Congress on Wednesday. 

FAST FACTS

    • Trump has repeatedly charged for two months that the presidential election was “rigged.”
    • Pence will preside over the joint session on Wednesday, but he is expected to play a mostly ceremonial role.

While the U.S. House of Representatives has seen a steady increase in members committed to objecting to states’ election results, Sens. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., Ted Cruz, R-Texas, and 11 others have been criticized by fellow GOP members in the higher chamber.

