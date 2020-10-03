President Trump was taken to Walter Reed Medical Center for
treatment Friday after confirming he had tested positive for the
coronavirus.�
Recent Articles
Trump White House, Congress facing unclear coronavirus implications
President Trump, several top White House aides and Republican lawmakers have tested positive for the coronavirus, -- likely restructuring the final weeks of the...
Live updates: President Trump tests positive for the coronavirus
President Trump was taken to Walter Reed Medical Center for treatment Friday after confirming he had tested positive for the coronavirus.� Source link
NBA Finals – Anthony Davis walked in Kobe Bryant’s footsteps to get to this moment
Long before Kobe Bryant grudgingly attended the Los Angeles Lakers' free-agent pitch meetings for Dwight Howard in 2013 and LaMarcus Aldridge in 2014,...
Dr. Marc Siegel: Trump coronavirus treatment likely ‘precautionary’, may continue for ‘several days’
The course of medication given to President Trump for treatment of COVID-19 is likely "being done for precautionary reasons" and "may continue for...
Bret Baier: COVID-19 has ‘changed the dynamic’ of presidential race, Supreme Court battle
With President Trump and two GOP members of the Senate Judiciary Committee testing positive for coronavirus, the pandemic has cast a shadow over...
