Monday, January 4, 2021 1:56am

Live Updates: Rep. Collins predicts Georgia Senate runoff races will be close

Rep. Doug Collins, R-Ga., told “Fox & Friends Weekend” that the results of Tuesday’s Georgia Senate runoff races will all depend on voter turnout, and that he predicts the races will be very close. 

“I think what it comes down to now is that turnout on Jan. 5 on Tuesday,” he said. “And I believe that is when the conservative voices that typically vote on Election Day are going to come out.”

Republicans who choose not to vote will only help elect Democrats whose values do not align with Georgia, Collins said.

FAST FACTS

    • Early and absentee voting has been strong in typically Democratic areas of the state.
    • Republicans are counting on a strong Election Day turnout to push incumbent Sens. Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue over the top.

“Georgia understands what’s at stake here,” he continued. “You have Jon Ossoff, who’s a trust-fund socialist. You have Raphael Warnock, who is a pastor who believes that abortion is OK. There’s just things that are really contradictory to conservative lifestyle in Georgia.”

