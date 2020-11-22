LIVE UPDATES: Southern California protesters demonstrate against coronavirus curfew

Protesters in Hungtington Beach, Calif., rallied against Gov. Gavin Newsom‘s 10 p.m. curfew Saturday night.

The curfew, put in place in 41 of the state’s 59 counties where COVID-19 cases have spiked, is aimed at slowing the spread of the coronavirus.

Fast Facts on the coronavirus



Cases have exploded in other states as well and governors in some states have instituted virus restrictions like mask mandates and curfews.

The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has urged Americans not to travel for Thanksgiving as the country topped 253,000 deaths by early Sunday.

