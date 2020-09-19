60.2 F
Live Updates: Supreme Court nomination fight heats up after Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s death

By WWNR
Ruth Bader Ginsburg dies at 87Video

Ruth Bader Ginsburg dies at 87

U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg dies at age 87.

The fight to fill Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s seat on the U.S. Supreme Court is heating up, as President Trump called on Republicans’ “obligation” to take action Saturday.

“We were put in this position of power and importance to make decisions for the people who so proudly elected us, the most important of which has long been considered to be the selection of United States Supreme Court Justices,” he tweeted.

Just hours after Ginsburg’s death on Friday, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., vowed that a Trump nominee to the Supreme Court would “receive a vote on the floor of the United States Senate.”

Democrats criticized the push and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., tweeted Friday that Ginsburg’s vacancy should not be filled until “we have a new president.”

According to a report in NPR, it was the justice’s dying wish to “not be replaced until a new president is installed.”

