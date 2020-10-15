69.1 F
Thursday, October 15, 2020

Live Updates: Trump, Biden attend dueling town halls

President Trump and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden are appearing in seperate town halls Thursday night, instead of the previously scheduled second debate. 

Trump’s event is being hosted by NBC, live in Miami, Fla. from 8 p.m. EST to 9 p.m., while Biden will be hosted live by ABC News in Philadelphia, Pa. from 8 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. EST.

NBC scheduled the event for the same airing time as Biden’s ABC News event, prompting critics to condemn the scheduling confict as an unwarrented freebie, after the president refused to participate in a vitrual debate.

Both candidates will take questions directly from viewers.  

Follow below for updates on both town halls. Mobile user click here.



