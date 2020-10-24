60.4 F
Beckley
Saturday, October 24, 2020 4:20am

Live updates: Trump, Biden campaigns move into final stretch after debate

By WWNR
NewsPolitics



Following a slightly more subdued final presidential debate in Nashville, Tenn., on Thursday evening, President Trump traveled to Florida on Friday to rally support in the crucial swing state. 

Democratic nominee Joe Biden, meanwhile, spent the day in his home state of Delaware giving a policy speech on his plan for combatting the coronavirus, while his running mate Sen. Kamala Harris spoke in Georgia. Vice President Mike Pence held a rally in Pennsylvania

Follow below for updates. Mobile users click here. 



Source link

Recent Articles

Live updates: Trump, Biden campaigns move into final stretch after debate

News WWNR -
0
Following a slightly more subdued final presidential debate in Nashville, Tenn., on Thursday evening, President Trump traveled to Florida on Friday to rally support in the crucial...
Read more

Live updates: First steps taken toward Amy Coney Barrett confirmation vote

News WWNR -
0
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., took the first steps Friday to advance Judge Amy Coney Barrett's Supreme Court nomination toward a confirmation vote despite...
Read more

NBA targeting Dec. 22 as start to coming season

News WWNR -
0
The NBA may be back before Christmas and fans could return to games at some point next season, if one plan considered by...
Read more

Over 1,000 New Yorkers hospitalized for COVID-19, the state’s highest level since June

News WWNR -
0
For the first time in four months, over 1,000 New Yorkers were hospitalized for coronavirus, according to new state data released on Friday.The state recorded...
Read more

Disneyland to open portion of California Adventure Park for shopping, outdoor dining

News WWNR -
0
Though Disneyland will not be reopening soon, Disney fans in California still have some reason to celebrate. On Friday, Disney announced it would...
Read more

Related Stories

News

Live updates: First steps taken toward Amy Coney Barrett confirmation vote

WWNR -
0
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., took the first steps Friday to advance Judge Amy Coney Barrett's Supreme Court nomination toward a confirmation vote despite...
Read more
News

NBA targeting Dec. 22 as start to coming season

WWNR -
0
The NBA may be back before Christmas and fans could return to games at some point next season, if one plan considered by...
Read more
News

Over 1,000 New Yorkers hospitalized for COVID-19, the state’s highest level since June

WWNR -
0
For the first time in four months, over 1,000 New Yorkers were hospitalized for coronavirus, according to new state data released on Friday.The state recorded...
Read more
News

Disneyland to open portion of California Adventure Park for shopping, outdoor dining

WWNR -
0
Though Disneyland will not be reopening soon, Disney fans in California still have some reason to celebrate. On Friday, Disney announced it would...
Read more
News

Democratic Rep. Xochitl Torres Small slams Biden over oil remarks at debate, says policy is ‘out of touch’

WWNR -
0
Rep. Xochitl Torres Small, D-N.M., pushed back Thursday night after her party’s presidential nominee, Joe Biden, said he would pursue policies that would...
Read more
News

Sources — Boston Red Sox interview Luis Urueta for managerial vacancy

WWNR -
0
ARLINGTON, Texas -- For the second time in 10 months, the Boston Red Sox interviewed Luis Urueta for the vacant manager position, sources...
Read more

© WWNR Radio. © Southern Communications |
Website By Cucumber and Company | Sitemap