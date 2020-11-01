41.2 F
Beckley
Sunday, November 1, 2020 3:33am

Live updates: Trump, Biden focus on crucial states during last campaign weekend

By WWNR
NewsPolitics



The 2020 state of play

How the state of the race looks just days before the 2020 presidential election; the panel reacts on ‘Bill Hemmer Reports’

President Trump held four rallies in Pennsylvania on Saturday while Democratic nominee Joe Biden and former President Obama held their first joint rallies in Michigan

With just two days left until Election Day, the candidates are making their last-minute pitches to sway voters who have already broken early vote records. 

More than 90 million people had already voted as of Saturday, about 67% of the total vote in 2016, according to The New York Times. Biden has an 8-point national advantage in Real Clear Politics average of polls: 51%-43%. 

Follow below for updates. Mobile users click here. 



Source link

Recent Articles

Trump reacts after Facebook removes ‘NJ Women for Trump’ group: ‘Put them back NOW!

News WWNR -
0
President Trump reacted on Twitter early Sunday after Facebook reportedly removed a "New Jersey Women for Trump" group with nearly 30,000 members."Put them back NOW!" the...
Read more

Live updates: Trump, Biden focus on crucial states during last campaign weekend

News WWNR -
0
The 2020 state of playHow the state of the race looks just days before the 2020 presidential election; the panel reacts on 'Bill...
Read more

Ivanka Trump breaks Obama record on way to $35M-plus fundraising haul: reports

News WWNR -
0
Ivanka Trump, White House senior adviser and first daughter, has reportedly raised tens of millions of dollars for her father’s reelection -- even breaking...
Read more

LeBron James reveals he was pondering leaving NBA bubble

News WWNR -
0
The Milwaukee Bucks led a strike during the NBA playoffs after the police shooting of Jacob Blake in Wisconsin during the summer.While the...
Read more

Trump praises Mike Piazza as Hall of Fame catcher is spotted at Pennsylvania rally

News WWNR -
0
Baseball Hall of Famer Mike Piazza got a shout out from President Trump during a rally in Pennsylvania on Saturday.Piazza was spotted in...
Read more

Related Stories

News

Trump reacts after Facebook removes ‘NJ Women for Trump’ group: ‘Put them back NOW!

WWNR -
0
President Trump reacted on Twitter early Sunday after Facebook reportedly removed a "New Jersey Women for Trump" group with nearly 30,000 members."Put them back NOW!" the...
Read more
News

Ivanka Trump breaks Obama record on way to $35M-plus fundraising haul: reports

WWNR -
0
Ivanka Trump, White House senior adviser and first daughter, has reportedly raised tens of millions of dollars for her father’s reelection -- even breaking...
Read more
News

LeBron James reveals he was pondering leaving NBA bubble

WWNR -
0
The Milwaukee Bucks led a strike during the NBA playoffs after the police shooting of Jacob Blake in Wisconsin during the summer.While the...
Read more
News

Trump praises Mike Piazza as Hall of Fame catcher is spotted at Pennsylvania rally

WWNR -
0
Baseball Hall of Famer Mike Piazza got a shout out from President Trump during a rally in Pennsylvania on Saturday.Piazza was spotted in...
Read more
News

Richard Fowler: Americans are tired of Trump’s lies, incompetence, ignorance and failures

WWNR -
0
The American people appear to have caught on to the conman in chief who occupies the Oval Office. President Trump is trailing Democratic...
Read more
News

Michigan State upsets No. 13 Michigan behind receiver Ricky White and quarterback Rocky Lombardi

WWNR -
0
Michigan State stunned 13th-ranked Michigan 27-24 in Ann Arbor on Saturday, doing it with the help of true freshman wide receiver Ricky White.The...
Read more

© WWNR Radio. © Southern Communications |
Website By Cucumber and Company | Sitemap