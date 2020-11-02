30.9 F
Beckley
Sunday, November 1, 2020 11:52pm

Live Updates: Trump, Biden ramp up personal attacks on campaign trail as Election Day draws near

By WWNR
NewsPolitics



With less than two days until Election Day, President Trump and his Democratic opponent Joe Biden honed in on more pointed, personal attacks on each other in the lead-up to one of the most divisive elections in U.S. history.

Trump — who’s never shied away from attacking his rivals — delivered an address at a rally outside Detroit, Mich., filled with personal attacks against Biden.

Biden volleyed back, taking aim at Trump during a drive-in rally in Philadelphia for his refusal to wear a mask during the early months of the coronavirus pandemic.

A USA Today/Suffolk poll released Thursday showed Biden with a comfortable 8 percentage point lead nationally. However, the race is tighter in the swing states the candidates need to reach 270 electoral votes.

Follow below for more updates on the 2020 Election. Mobile users click here.



Source link

Recent Articles

Live Updates: Trump, Biden ramp up personal attacks on campaign trail as Election Day draws near

News WWNR -
0
With less than two days until Election Day, President Trump and his Democratic opponent Joe Biden honed in on more pointed, personal attacks on each other...
Read more

Clyburn says ‘voter suppression’ is only way Biden can lose, claims to have had ‘complaints all day’

News WWNR -
0
House Majority Whip James Clyburn, D-S.C., told Fox News Sunday he would "pray" for Black Trump voters and flatly stated that the only way...
Read more

Biden campaign pushing voters to be ‘a part of the political process’, ex-Obama aide says

News WWNR -
0
In the final hours before Election Day, the Biden campaign is trying to convince Americans that voting is more important than ever, former Barack Obama...
Read more

Biden banks on Hollywood support in final days before 2020 election

News WWNR -
0
In the final days before the 2020 election, Democratic nominee Joe Biden is relying on a slew of celebrity endorsements to help attract votes,...
Read more

Arteta has Arsenal on course to return to former glories before Solskjaer can turn around Man Utd

News WWNR -
0
MANCHESTER, England -- Paul Pogba walked off the pitch alone after once again playing a central role in Manchester United's downfall. The France...
Read more

Related Stories

News

Clyburn says ‘voter suppression’ is only way Biden can lose, claims to have had ‘complaints all day’

WWNR -
0
House Majority Whip James Clyburn, D-S.C., told Fox News Sunday he would "pray" for Black Trump voters and flatly stated that the only way...
Read more
News

Biden campaign pushing voters to be ‘a part of the political process’, ex-Obama aide says

WWNR -
0
In the final hours before Election Day, the Biden campaign is trying to convince Americans that voting is more important than ever, former Barack Obama...
Read more
News

Biden banks on Hollywood support in final days before 2020 election

WWNR -
0
In the final days before the 2020 election, Democratic nominee Joe Biden is relying on a slew of celebrity endorsements to help attract votes,...
Read more
News

Arteta has Arsenal on course to return to former glories before Solskjaer can turn around Man Utd

WWNR -
0
MANCHESTER, England -- Paul Pogba walked off the pitch alone after once again playing a central role in Manchester United's downfall. The France...
Read more
News

Deroy Murdock: Twitter, Facebook, Google and Big Tech’s big choice

WWNR -
0
In a hybrid in-person/virtual hearing, the Senate Commerce Committee Wednesday asked urgent questions of Big Tech moguls Jack Dorsey of Twitter, Sundar Pichai of...
Read more
News

Southeast continues clean up after Zeta, Atlanta mayor declares state of emergency

WWNR -
0
Atlanta’s mayor has declared a state of emergency as cleanup from Tropical Storm Zeta continues across the Southeast, according to reports. Mayor Keisha Lance...
Read more

© WWNR Radio. © Southern Communications |
Website By Cucumber and Company | Sitemap