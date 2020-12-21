36.4 F
Beckley
Monday, December 21, 2020 4:00am

Live Updates: Trump campaign files appeal to Supreme Court over Penn. election

By WWNR
Politics



President Trump’s campaign team on Sunday filed an appeal to the U.S. Supreme Court asking it to reverse several cases by the Pennsylvania Supreme Court to change the state’s mail ballot law before and after the 2020 presidential election.

The president’s campaign alleged in a statement that the Pennsylvania State Supreme Court’s changing of the law was a violation of Article II of the U.S. Constitution and Bush v. Gore. 

The petition cites a “related Pennsylvania case” where Justice Samuel Alito and two other justices observed the constitutionality of the state court’s decision to extend the statutory deadline for receipt of mail ballots from 8 p.m. on Election Day to 5 p.m. three days later. 

FAST FACTS

    • Electors in all 50 states and the District of Columbia last week cast ballots, formalizing Joe Biden’s victory over Trump.
    • President Trump refuses to concede the outcome and continues to promote allegations that there was massive voter fraud

The campaign team said the constitutionality of the court’s decision had “national importance” and may violate the U.S. Constitution. 

