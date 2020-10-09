47.4 F
Live Updates: Trump can return to ‘public engagements’ this weekend after coronavirus diagnosis, doctor says

White House physician Dr. Sean Conley sent out a memorandum on Thursday stating that President Trump will be able to return to public engagements this weekend.

After the news, Trump told Fox News’ Sean Hannity in a phone interview Thursday that his campaign is trying to make last-minute arrangements for holding weekend rallies in Florida and Pennsylvania.

The president added that he was doing “really good,” and that he would probably be tested again for the virus on Friday. He’s scheduled to appear on ‘Tucker Carlson Tonight’ Friday night in his first on-camera interview after being diagnosed with the virus.

