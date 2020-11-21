45.6 F
Beckley
Saturday, November 21, 2020 4:37am

LIVE UPDATES: Trump celebrates coronavirus vaccine progress

By WWNR
NewsPolitics



President Trump said Friday that the U.S. was “way ahead on vaccines” days after Pfizer and partner BioNTech SE announced clinical trial data showed their coronavirus vaccine was 95% effective with no serious side effects for any of the trial patients. 

Fast Facts about the coronavirus 

    • Pfizer and partner BioNTech SE announced they applied for emergency authorization use of its vaccine on Friday
    • More than 251,000 Americans have died of the coronavirus as of early Saturday, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention 

“You wouldn’t have a vaccine if it weren’t for me for another four years,” Trump said at a news conference, referring to Operation Warp Speed — through which the administration coordinated and invested in the accelerated development of a vaccine. 

Moderna announced earlier this week that its vaccine candidate was just shy of 95% effective, and the company was expected to apply for emergency use authorization soon. Pfizer and BioNTech SE announced they applied for emergency authorization use Friday.

More than 251,000 Americans have died of the coronavirus as of early Saturday, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Follow below for updates on the coronavirus. Mobile users click here. 



Source link

Recent Articles

LIVE UPDATES: Trump celebrates coronavirus vaccine progress

News WWNR -
0
President Trump said Friday that the U.S. was "way ahead on vaccines" days after Pfizer and partner BioNTech SE announced clinical trial data showed their...
Read more

Wisconsin recounts get underway in Milwaukee, Dane counties

News WWNR -
0
Election workers and observers gathered Friday as presidential-election recounts got underway in two counties in Wisconsin, according to a report.The recounts in Milwaukee...
Read more

This Day in History: Nov. 21

News WWNR -
0
The Universal horror film "Frankenstein,"&#2013266080;starring Boris Karloff, is released. Zimbabweâ€™s president Robert Mugabe, 93, resigns while facing impeachment. Source link
Read more

Fox Nation’s Patriot Awards hand out ‘real awards for real heroes’

News WWNR -
0
Fox Nation's second annual Patriot Awards hit the streaming service on Friday and master of ceremonies Pete Hegseth feels Hollywood can learn from...
Read more

China suggests Italy may be the birthplace of COVID-19 pandemic

News WWNR -
0
China is using a new study about the early, hidden spread of coronavirus in Italy to cast doubt on the firmly held assumption...
Read more

Related Stories

News

Wisconsin recounts get underway in Milwaukee, Dane counties

WWNR -
0
Election workers and observers gathered Friday as presidential-election recounts got underway in two counties in Wisconsin, according to a report.The recounts in Milwaukee...
Read more
News

This Day in History: Nov. 21

WWNR -
0
The Universal horror film "Frankenstein,"&#2013266080;starring Boris Karloff, is released. Zimbabweâ€™s president Robert Mugabe, 93, resigns while facing impeachment. Source link
Read more
News

Fox Nation’s Patriot Awards hand out ‘real awards for real heroes’

WWNR -
0
Fox Nation's second annual Patriot Awards hit the streaming service on Friday and master of ceremonies Pete Hegseth feels Hollywood can learn from...
Read more
News

China suggests Italy may be the birthplace of COVID-19 pandemic

WWNR -
0
China is using a new study about the early, hidden spread of coronavirus in Italy to cast doubt on the firmly held assumption...
Read more
News

Wayne County canvasser explains her opposition to certifying election results

WWNR -
0
Monica Palmer, a Republican member of the Wayne County Board of Canvassers, made headlines this week after first refusing to certify the 2020 presidential...
Read more
News

Sources — Portland Trail Blazers get Enes Kanter back in trade with Boston Celtics, Memphis Grizzlies

WWNR -
0
The Portland Trail Blazers are acquiring Boston Celtics center Enes Kanter in a three-way deal that also includes the Memphis Grizzlies, sources tell...
Read more

© WWNR Radio. © Southern Communications |
Website By Cucumber and Company | Sitemap