44.9 F
Beckley
Sunday, November 22, 2020 2:49am

LIVE UPDATES: Trump criticizes Biden forming Cabinet amid election legal challenges

By WWNR
NewsPolitics



President Trump on Saturday questioned why President-elect Joe Biden was making Cabinet selections for his administration as Trump’s campaign continued to mount legal challenges in several battleground states.

“Why is Joe Biden so quickly forming a Cabinet when my investigators have found hundreds of thousands of fraudulent votes, enough to ‘flip’ at least four States, which in turn is more than enough to win the Election?” Trump tweeted.

Fast Facts on the 2020 election 

    • Wisconsin is undergoing a recount and Saturday a Pennsylvania federal judge threw out another Trump lawsuit aimed at preventing the certification of the state’s election results
    • Biden said he has already chosen his treasury secretary and may make other cabinet announcements as early as next week.

Trump’s comments came as Wisconsin continued with its recount, and hours after a federal judge in Pennsylvania threw out another Trump lawsuit aimed at preventing the certification of that state’s election results. 

Biden has already selected some members of his forthcoming White House staff and said he has chosen his treasury secretary and may make other Cabinet announcements as early as this week. 

Follow below for updates on the 2020 election and transition. Mobile users click here



Source link

Recent Articles

LIVE UPDATES: Trump criticizes Biden forming Cabinet amid election legal challenges

News WWNR -
0
President Trump on Saturday questioned why President-elect Joe Biden was making Cabinet selections for his administration as Trump's campaign continued to mount legal challenges...
Read more

Kelly Loeffler quarantining after positive, inconclusive coronavirus tests: campaign

News WWNR -
0
U.S. Sen. Kelly Loeffler will be quarantining after testing positive for the coronavirus, the Georgia Republican's campaign said Saturday.Loeffler, who -- along with Republican U.S....
Read more

Wisconsin officials: Trump observers obstructing recount

News WWNR -
0
Election officials in Wisconsin said Saturday that Trump poll watchers were “obstructing” the recount and acting in “bad faith” as tabulations continue in Milwaukee...
Read more

Massive 14-hour line forms as Colorado gets first In-N-Out Burger joints

News WWNR -
0
That menu must not be much of a secret after all.Colorado fans of the iconic California chain In-N-Out Burger waited on epic lines...
Read more

Spurs show title credentials as the Mourinho-Guardiola rivalry finally ignites in England

News WWNR -
0
Tottenham's 2-0 win over Manchester City on Saturday hints that the Premier League might just get to witness a genuine rivalry between Jose...
Read more

Related Stories

News

Kelly Loeffler quarantining after positive, inconclusive coronavirus tests: campaign

WWNR -
0
U.S. Sen. Kelly Loeffler will be quarantining after testing positive for the coronavirus, the Georgia Republican's campaign said Saturday.Loeffler, who -- along with Republican U.S....
Read more
News

Wisconsin officials: Trump observers obstructing recount

WWNR -
0
Election officials in Wisconsin said Saturday that Trump poll watchers were “obstructing” the recount and acting in “bad faith” as tabulations continue in Milwaukee...
Read more
News

Massive 14-hour line forms as Colorado gets first In-N-Out Burger joints

WWNR -
0
That menu must not be much of a secret after all.Colorado fans of the iconic California chain In-N-Out Burger waited on epic lines...
Read more
News

Spurs show title credentials as the Mourinho-Guardiola rivalry finally ignites in England

WWNR -
0
Tottenham's 2-0 win over Manchester City on Saturday hints that the Premier League might just get to witness a genuine rivalry between Jose...
Read more
News

Ali Noorani: Immigrants made America great — time to end four years of demonizing and denouncing them

WWNR -
0
In body and spirit, America and Americans need to heal. We have endured a long and divisive election campaign and a coronavirus pandemic...
Read more
News

Canada places largest city under ‘lockdown’ for at least 28 days amid coronavirus spikes

WWNR -
0
The Ontario province will initiate partial coronavirus lockdown measures in two regions starting Monday, officials announced. Ontario is home to Toronto, the largest city...
Read more

© WWNR Radio. © Southern Communications |
Website By Cucumber and Company | Sitemap