LIVE UPDATES: Trump legal team loses Wisconsin case, argues another in state’s Supreme Court

As President Trump’s legal team argued Saturday before the Wisconsin Supreme Court to have hundreds of thousands of ballots in two blue counties tossed, the president’s reelection effort suffered another legal loss in federal district court.

The case before the Wisconsin Supreme Court aims to discount ballots in the heavily Democratic Milwaukee and Dane counties. It doesn’t challenge votes in counties the president won.

U.S. District Judge Brett Ludwig, who President Trump appointed to the bench, dismissed a federal lawsuit that would have forced the state Legislature to declare Trump the winner of the state’s Electoral College votes over Democrat Joe Biden.

The president’s legal arguments “fail as a matter of law and fact,” Ludwig said.

