42.7 F
Beckley
Saturday, November 28, 2020 4:39am

LIVE UPDATES: Trump plans Georgia visit to campaign for Senate runoff candidates

By WWNR
NewsPolitics



President Trump Friday said he plans to travel to Georgia on Saturday to campaign for the state’s two Republican incumbent U.S. senators — both of whom face runoff challenges Jan. 5.

Trump also called the presidential election in the state a “total scam” but told his supporters that not voting for Sens. Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue would only play “right into the hands of some very sick people.”

Fast Facts on the Georgia runoff 

    • Loeffler and Perdue will face Democrats Rev. Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff in the Jan. 5 runoff after no candidate received the required 50% in the Nov. 3 election
    • Trump told his supporters that not voting for Sens. David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler it would only play “right into the hands of some very sick people.”

Loeffler and Perdue will face Democrats Rev. Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff, respectively, in the January runoffs after no candidate received the required 50% of the vote in the Nov. 3 election. 

Saturday will be Trump’s first trip to the state to campaign for the candidates. Vice President Mike Pence stumped for Loeffler and Perdue before Thanksgiving. 

Follow below for updates on the Georgia runoffs. Mobile users click here. 



Source link

Recent Articles

LIVE UPDATES: Trump plans Georgia visit to campaign for Senate runoff candidates

News WWNR -
0
President Trump Friday said he plans to travel to Georgia on Saturday to campaign for the state's two Republican incumbent U.S. senators -- both...
Read more

Squad members AOC, Omar plug campaign merchandise for Black Friday

News WWNR -
0
Two members of the far-left "Squad" of congresswomen took the opportunity on Black Friday to plug their campaign merchandise on social media.Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn.,...
Read more

Supreme Court rejects petition from Louisiana pastor facing charges for violating ban on large gatherings

News WWNR -
0
The U.S. Supreme Court rejected a petition Friday from a Louisiana pastor who sought emergency relief from criminal charges he faced for holding...
Read more

Papadopoulos applauds Flynn pardon, hopes forthcoming ‘facts’ will lead to similar order for himself

News WWNR -
0
Former Trump campaign adviser George Papadopoulos spoke out on Friday after the president issued a pardon for former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn.Flynn,...
Read more

Ex-aide Alexis Grenell rips Gov. Andrew Cuomo in blistering essay

News WWNR -
0
A former aid to Andrew Cuomo ripped her into old boss after a heated press conference exchange between the New York governor and reporters,...
Read more

Related Stories

News

Squad members AOC, Omar plug campaign merchandise for Black Friday

WWNR -
0
Two members of the far-left "Squad" of congresswomen took the opportunity on Black Friday to plug their campaign merchandise on social media.Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn.,...
Read more
News

Supreme Court rejects petition from Louisiana pastor facing charges for violating ban on large gatherings

WWNR -
0
The U.S. Supreme Court rejected a petition Friday from a Louisiana pastor who sought emergency relief from criminal charges he faced for holding...
Read more
News

Papadopoulos applauds Flynn pardon, hopes forthcoming ‘facts’ will lead to similar order for himself

WWNR -
0
Former Trump campaign adviser George Papadopoulos spoke out on Friday after the president issued a pardon for former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn.Flynn,...
Read more
News

Ex-aide Alexis Grenell rips Gov. Andrew Cuomo in blistering essay

WWNR -
0
A former aid to Andrew Cuomo ripped her into old boss after a heated press conference exchange between the New York governor and reporters,...
Read more
News

John Yoo: Supreme Court rejection of Cuomo’s COVID restrictions on worship upholds religious liberty

WWNR -
0
The powerful desire for religious freedom goes back to ancient times. We celebrated it on Thanksgiving when we marked 400 years since the...
Read more
News

San Francisco Dons stun No. 4 Virginia Cavaliers with late 8-0 run

WWNR -
0
UNCASVILLE, Conn. -- San Francisco shocked No. 4 Virginia on Friday, scoring the biggest upset of the young college basketball season and the...
Read more

© WWNR Radio. © Southern Communications |
Website By Cucumber and Company | Sitemap