Live Updates: Trump says 2020 election results still ‘have a long way to go’

President Trump is continuing his legal battles in several states to contest the results of the 2020 elections, saying Thursday there’s still a “long way to go.” 

Despite President-elect Joe Biden going forth with his Cabinet selections and initiating moves to assume the White House come January, Trump is holding out that the results of the election were rigged but admitted that he would vacate the office after the electoral college vote is finalized. 

“Certainly I will. … You know that I will,” he told reporters.  

“It’s going to be a very hard thing to concede,” Trump later added. 

Trump also revealed he’d travel to Georgia on Saturday to campaign for GOP Sens. David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler in what will be closely watched runoff contests to determine the balance of power in the Senate. 

