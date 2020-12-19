22.3 F
Beckley
Saturday, December 19, 2020 3:48am

LIVE UPDATES: Trump signs stopgap bill to give Congress more time for coronavirus relief negotiations

By WWNR
President Trump signed a two-day stopgap funding bill Friday to avert a government shutdown and allow lawmakers more time to agree on a COVID relief bill.

Fast Facts

    • Congress looked to avert a government shutdown for the second time in a week by passing a two-day stopgap funding bill to allow lawmakers more time to agree on a coronavirus relief bill
    • The continuing resolution (CR), which passed both the House and Senate with just hours to spare before a midnight deadline, will prevent a government shutdown and allow Congress more time to iron out sticking points in the $900 billion bill 

The continuing resolution (CR), which passed both the House and Senate with just hours to spare before a midnight deadline, will prevent a government shutdown and allow Congress more time to iron out sticking points in the $900 billion COVID-19 relief bill that Americans have been awaiting for months. 

The House passed the measure in a 320-60 vote with the Senate approving it by a voice vote soon after, The Associated Press reported. President Trump signed the legislation late Friday, the report said.

House Majority Leader Steny H. Hoyer, D-Md., said the public should not expect a bill to be agreed to sooner than 1 p.m. Sunday.

Follow below for updates on the coronavirus pandemic. Mobile users click here. 



