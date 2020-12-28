35.9 F
Beckley
Monday, December 28, 2020 3:11am

LIVE UPDATES: Trump turns his attention to Georgia, announces rally

By WWNR
NewsPolitics



With the Republican majority up in the air in the Senate, President Trump has scheduled a rally in Georgia in hopes to get Sens. Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue across the finish line.

“On behalf of two GREAT Senators, @sendavidperdue & @KLoeffler, I will be going to Georgia on Monday night, January 4th, to have a big and wonderful RALLY,” Trump wrote on Twitter. “So important for our country that they win!”

The balance of power for the next Senate will come out of these contests. The current tally on Capitol Hill is 50 Republicans and 48 Democrats.

Fast Facts

    Election officials in Georgia are gearing up for the possibility that there may be weeks of litigation

    Trump lost the state in the 2020 presidential election by around 12,000 votes

If Democrats win both of Georgia’s runoff elections to make it a 50-50 Senate, power will shift to the Democrats with Vice President-elect Kamala Harris serving as the tie-breaking vote and giving her party a razor-thin majority in the chamber.

Follow below for more updates on the Georgia runoff. Mobile users click here.





Source link

Recent Articles

LIVE UPDATES: Trump turns his attention to Georgia, announces rally

News WWNR -
0
With the Republican majority up in the air in the Senate, President Trump has scheduled a rally in Georgia in hopes to get...
Read more

Cowboys beat Eagles 37-17, stay alive with Washington loss

News WWNR -
0
Fox News Sunday - Sunday, December 27On today's episode of Fox News Sunday, Mike Emanuel sat in for Chris Wallace to discuss Donald...
Read more

‘908 Coalition’ of bipartisan, bicameral lawmakers tell Trump to ‘sign relief package or veto it immediately’

News WWNR -
0
A group of bipartisan and bicameral lawmakers, dubbing themselves the "908 Coalition," signed a public letter on Sunday, urging President Trump to sign...
Read more

Rams vs. Seahawks – Game Summary – December 27, 2020

News WWNR -
0
first QuarterLARSEAFG6:21Matt Gay Made 44 Yrd Field Goal14 plays, 62 yards, 5:5730second QuarterLARSEAFG12:48Jason Myers Made 45 Yrd Field Goal9 plays, 34 yards, 3:0133FG9:38Matt...
Read more

‘Believe in science’: EU kicks off COVID-19 vaccine campaign

News WWNR -
0
Doctors, nurses and the elderly rolled up their sleeves across the European Union to receive the first doses of the coronavirus vaccine Sunday...
Read more

Related Stories

News

Cowboys beat Eagles 37-17, stay alive with Washington loss

WWNR -
0
Fox News Sunday - Sunday, December 27On today's episode of Fox News Sunday, Mike Emanuel sat in for Chris Wallace to discuss Donald...
Read more
News

‘908 Coalition’ of bipartisan, bicameral lawmakers tell Trump to ‘sign relief package or veto it immediately’

WWNR -
0
A group of bipartisan and bicameral lawmakers, dubbing themselves the "908 Coalition," signed a public letter on Sunday, urging President Trump to sign...
Read more
News

Rams vs. Seahawks – Game Summary – December 27, 2020

WWNR -
0
first QuarterLARSEAFG6:21Matt Gay Made 44 Yrd Field Goal14 plays, 62 yards, 5:5730second QuarterLARSEAFG12:48Jason Myers Made 45 Yrd Field Goal9 plays, 34 yards, 3:0133FG9:38Matt...
Read more
News

‘Believe in science’: EU kicks off COVID-19 vaccine campaign

WWNR -
0
Doctors, nurses and the elderly rolled up their sleeves across the European Union to receive the first doses of the coronavirus vaccine Sunday...
Read more
News

Victor Davis Hanson: After 2020 election – here’s how to keep track of upside-down world of media and politics

WWNR -
0
After Nov. 3, the meaning of some words and concepts abruptly changed. Have you noticed how new realities have replaced old ones?  Media cross-examination...
Read more
News

Florida fishermen find 74 pounds of cocaine floating off Florida Keys

WWNR -
0
Florida authorities recovered more than 74 pounds of cocaine floating in waters off the Florida Keys ahead of Christmas, according to reports. A...
Read more

© WWNR Radio. © Southern Communications |
Website By Cucumber and Company | Sitemap